3 Quick Tips Men Can Use to Get Rid of Negative Self-Talk About Money

I grew up poor in a rich neighborhood. As a result, I ended up with a ton of negative self-talk. I had big goals and dreams, but I also had that negative voice in my head saying I couldn’t do it.

My head trash said things like, “I want to speak around the world and become a bestselling author. But who’s ever going to listen to me? I’m a ‘no-name from Maine.’ I dropped out of college twice. I’m nothing special. So who’s going to listen to me?”

Today, I have the distinction of being a published author, accomplished speaker, and entrepreneur that loves what he does. So, if I can get rid of my head, you can do it, too! Here are three quick tips to get rid of negative self-talk.

Step 1: Identify Your Head Trash

Head trash is the voice in your head that says, “I can’t do it because.” For example, when you think about your goals, you might say to yourself:

“I can’t do it because I don’t have the time.”

“I can’t do it because I don’t have the money.”

“I can’t do it because I’m divorced.”

“I can’t do it because I have kids.”

“Because I live in the wrong city.”

“Because I didn’t go to the right college.”

“Because because because…”

What’s the problem with that thinking? It’s that human beings have an infinite capacity to make ourselves RIGHT. For instance, you might say to me something like this:

“Hey Noah, I really want to add six or seven figures to my business in the next 12 months but I can’t do it because…” Then you give the excuse. And guess what? You’re going to defend your excuse to the death.

Step 2: Understand How Much Your Negative Self-Talk is Costing You Right Now

Now that you know what your head trash is telling you, you need to understand how much that limiting belief is COSTING you right now. So, going back to our example, you might say:

“Hey Noah, I really want to add six or seven figures to my business in the next 12 months but I can’t do it because…” You need to understand how much that’s costing you to continue to hold onto that belief.

Step 3: Make a Decision

Once you identify your head trash and realize how much it’s costing you, it’s time to make a decision. You need to decide that you are NOT going to listen to that negative voice in your head anymore. That voice that says “I can’t do it because.”

Here is what you need to know:

Are you listening to negative self-talk?

* * *

Photo Credit: @anthonytori on Unsplash