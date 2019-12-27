Successful leaders think more about relationships and less about technical skills.
Expanding your leadership is about people.
5 secrets that expand your ability to lead:
#1. Value casual interactions.
If you and your coworker are raising teenagers, for example, you have a connection point.
Small bits of personal information open your heart and increase your willingness to go the extra mile.
#2. Choose your best impact.
Questions to help you choose impact:
- What do you care about?
- What kind of relationships do you want?
- What strengths do you bring to others?
- What does the person in front of you care about?
- What kind of relationship do they want with you?
- What strengths do they have?
- What behaviors and attitudes might serve others well?
#3. Show up liking people.
Work is more fulfilling when it’s done with people you like.
7 ways to like:
- Show respect. What admirable qualities do you see?
- Notice work. What are they working to accomplish? How are they helping you?
- Recognize stress. What’s stressing them out?
- Acknowledge expertise and insight. What are they good at?
- Honor growth. How have they grown over time?
- Support aspiration. What do they hope to achieve in the future?
- Fuel authenticity. Who do they aspire to become?
Liking enhances your ability to serve.
The people you don’t like end up not liking you.
Tip: Leaders show up caring about the success of others.
#4. Believe you have a place.
Perhaps you hold back because you worry about bothering people.
You aren’t bothering people when you contribute to their success.
#5. Keep pictures handy. (For distributed teams)
View pictures of the people you work with to help keep them top of mind.
I go to the website of the teams I work with and scroll through the pictures. It reminds me of our conversations and helps me care about their success.
What behaviors and/or attitudes expand your ability to lead?
This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.
Photo credit: iStock
