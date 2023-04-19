5 Simple Things That Make Someone Attractive

I’ve noticed that when I’m nice to people, they don’t seem to like me as much.

But when I stand up for myself and say no to disrespect, people actually become more interested in me.

This is true in dating life as well — people are attracted to those who stand up for themselves and have a great personality.

It’s obvious you can attracted to someone based on how they look but that’s not always the case if they lack personality.

I can tell you what makes someone attractive and it has nothing to do with the looks.

…

1# You Don’t Play Hard To Get.

People play hard to get so they can attract the person they like the most. It makes you more “interesting”

But I am glad that we are heading in a time where more people become authentic.

It becomes a problem because you make it hard to gain a natural chemistry bond with the person you like.

I f*cking love a natural chemistry between two people where they have a natural pull towards each other.

It’s authentic. It’s beautiful.

Be honest and be authentic.

If you don’t like someone back, express it with respect. If you like someone, express your admiration for the person.

Transparency makes you create a sense of trust and comfort that allows the relationship to grow.

If they reject you in a rude way, don’t take it personally. It means you deserve better.

There are millions of people, you have time to find a compatible partner.

By being open and honest, you show the other person that you are genuine and sincere, which can be incredibly attractive.

Playing games and trying to manipulate the other person can have the opposite effect.

When you try to be something you’re not or create a false image about yourself, it can come across as insincere and untrustworthy.

It makes people away, as they may feel like they’re being played or that they can’t rely on you to be genuine.

I believe that being authentic and genuine is the most effective way to build lasting connections with others.

…

2# You Are Easy To Be Around.

I feel safe and comfortable around someone who is easy to be around, additionally, this includes platonic friendship as well.

People feel comfortable in your presence when you are relaxed, friendly, and approachable.

You may have calm energy around you.

It makes you feel like you’ve known this person forever and in a short span of time, you simply love the person because they have a beautiful soul.

It makes it easier for other people to open up and share their true selves and feelings with you.

It helps to create a deep and beautiful bond.

People want to be around someone who gives them space to be themselves and being easy to be around is a great way to do just that.

Being comfortable in your own skin and having a welcoming attitude can make you very magnetic.

…

3# You Are Truly Authentic.

Authenticity is a quality that can make someone very attractive to others.

People can sense your sincerity and honesty when you are true to yourself and your values.

This can create a strong connection between you and others, as people are often drawn to those who are real and genuine.

When you are authentic, you are also more likely to attract like-minded people into your life, which can lead to deeper, more meaningful relationships.

Being true to yourself can also give you a sense of confidence and inner peace, which can be very attractive to others.

In a world that often values conformity, being authentic can be a refreshing and inspiring quality that draws people toward you.

…

4# You Are Very Smart.

Intelligence is a quality that can make someone very attractive to others.

Being smart can make you attractive to others in many ways.

When you have a lot of knowledge and insights, it can help you make smart decisions and navigate the world.

You can also have interesting conversations with others because you can share exciting ideas and perspectives.

This can create a sense of intellectual stimulation and excitement in relationships.

Being intelligent can show that you are confident and competent, which can make you valuable in both personal and professional settings.

All in all, being smart is a quality that can make you attractive to others both intellectually and emotionally.

I love it when I can have an intellectual conversation with someone.

…

5# You Laugh In Awkward Moments.

I personally find it really attractive when a guy can laugh in an awkward situation instead of getting all serious and tense.

It makes you say “ “What the hell just happened?”

It just makes the room light up and everyone feels more at ease. It’s a quality that I particularly find appealing in men, as it shows a sense of ease and confidence.

For me, when someone can laugh in awkward situations, it can really make a difference to the people around them.

Laughter can make everyone feel more relaxed and comfortable, which can create a really enjoyable atmosphere.

On the other hand, if someone gets really uptight, serious, and awkward in uncomfortable situations, it can just make things worse and make everyone feel even more awkward.

In my opinion, being able to laugh in awkward moments is a really desirable trait because it shows that someone can handle tough situations with humor and grace.

It can help to create a positive and relaxed environment for everyone.

…

The Final Thoughts.

Everyone has their own opinion on what makes someone attractive.

However, if you want to increase your chances of being seen as attractive, here are six easy things you can try doing every day and see how it goes.

Remember that not everyone may like you, but they might actually respect you without telling you.

Personally, I love it when people are being genuine and authentic. It’s attractive when someone is true to themselves and not trying to be someone they’re not.

It’s important to be confident in who you are, and not pretend to be someone else just to impress others.

At the end of the day, being true to yourself is the most attractive thing you can do ❤

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash