5 Ways To See How Committed He Is to You

Every man can say he loves you to death that he doesn’t think he can live without you. But how true is that sentence? Does he mean what he said?

I talked about how it’s a waste of time trying to change his mind and make him commit to you last week. But what about those men who say he’s committed, but it doesn’t feel 100% right to you?

He clearly loves you and wants a relationship. But his actions day to day make you doubt it. You want to see how committed he is, so you don’t just waste your time in the relationship.

I don’t like thinking too much about relationships. It’s mentally unhealthy. But I also think we should reevaluate our relationship once in a while just to see if we are still on the same page with our partner.

Here are some practical ways you can see how committed he’s to the relationship. If he ticks most of these points below, then you don’t have any reasons to doubt him anymore.

He has concrete plans for the future with you.

A clear sign he wants to spend the rest of his life with you is by seeing what’s on his future plan. Are you included? Does he use a “we” when he talks about it? If the answer is no to both of those questions, then maybe you shouldn’t invest too much in the relationship just yet.

I know this for true because, in the first two years of our relationship, my boyfriend never liked to talk about his future plans. He liked to use the line, “we’ll see how it goes.” But then, when things got serious, he’s always excited talking about where we should live together.

For men, having concrete plans about the future, which includes the woman he loves isn’t always easy. But if he really wants you in his life forever, then he’d figure it out.

He introduces you to his family and friends.

I used to think that it’d be clingy to judge his love for me by how much I actually know his close people. After all, those people are the ones he spent most of his time with before he met me.

The tricky thing is, sometimes a man has a traditional family who isn’t cool with all of this “dating culture,” so that might be his main reason for not introducing you to them yet.

But at least if you’ve been dating for quite some time, you got to know his friends. You can’t be the one who introduces him to all of your close people, but when it comes to his social life, he doesn’t want you to know.

If that happens, then you have the right to bring it up and ask for his sincere explanation.

He doesn’t treat you as a backup plan.

It’s fair to say that men who aren’t committed enough will try to keep their options open. How do you know? Simply by seeing whether he flirts easily with other women or not.

I’ve seen men who are already taken but still on Bumble trying to find “new friends” to connect with. Or you probably heard those common stories where they’re out of town for a business trip but then actively seeking hookups and dating apps at the same time.

He can convince you however he wants that you’re the “one” for him, but if he always acts like he wants the cake and eats it too, then it’s surely not a good sign.

He supports your goals and dreams.

It’s highly recommended to have your own things going on so you don’t get obsessed with your relationship too much. But what if he doesn’t support you? Should you take it as a red flag?

I will personally reconsider being with the man for the long run if that happens. Supporting each others’ goals and dreams in a relationship isn’t actually that hard. If he doesn’t even care about it, then there are a couple of reasons:

Either he doesn’t plan to stay in your life for the long haul (which means he isn’t that committed to you)

Or he thinks your goals aren’t important enough

Whatever the reason is, it’s totally normal to expect your man to support you with your personal goals just as much as he wants you to support his.

He doesn’t play with the “breakup” words easily.

Who wants to be in a relationship with someone who, every time a big argument happens, throws the “breakup” words like it’s nothing? If you are with someone like this, I can assure you he’s not 100% in it.

Because no committed man likes to say “let’s just break up then” in every fight that’s happening. He should figure a way out to solve the problem rather than acting like he’s so ready to exit the relationship at any time.

A relationship like this is also very toxic. I’ve been there before, and I can tell you, it doesn’t matter how many times he told me “I love you”, I never fully trusted him that he wouldn’t break up with me in the future.

Parting Words

“Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes, but no plans.”― Peter F. Drucker.

It’s true that women are easily tricked by the words she hears from the man. So it’s no surprise many of them stay in a relationship that’s actually going nowhere. Her man keeps saying we’ll get married eventually, and that’s enough to make her stick with him for years.

I’m not saying it’s easy to get away from a man like that but it’s certainly not worth it.

If you’re currently unsure whether the man you’re with is committed enough to you or not, I highly suggest taking a step back and only investing just as much as he does.

Don’t hurt yourself by trying to put “more” so that he can see your efforts and finally change his mind.

’Cause I’m sure you’ve got better things to do.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.



