50 Is Just a Number

50 Is Just a Number

I certainly don’t feel 50 or maybe I just don’t know what it even means to feel 50.

I have been struggling with the whole idea of turning 50. I honestly don’t know why. 50 is just a number. I expect to wake up tomorrow feeling no different then today. I certainly don’t feel 50 or maybe I just don’t know what it even means to feel 50. I think my definition equates 50 with being old and I don’t feel old.

I am probably in better shape at 50 then I was at 35. My desires and appetites at 50 are not any less (if fact they are probably greater then at 35 😊). Do I look back on my 50 years of life with regrets? Absolutely. I regret all the times I mistreated my wife and took her for granted. I regret not taking the time to learn more, to read more, to travel more and explore more. I regret not being more open about my feelings. I regret letting fear and insecurity drive my actions rather than passion and confidence. I regret everyday that I didn’t make my wife feel loved. I regret every missed opportunity over the years (and there have been too many to count) to make mad passionate love to my wife and be more open about my sexuality. I regret every night I climbed into bed beside my wife and didn’t at a minimum kiss her goodnight and tell her I loved her. I regret every night I chose to sleep apart from my wife because I felt angry, lonely or depressed. I regret every day that I questioned my wife’s interest in me and made assumption without asking her how she felt. I regret spending too much time telling and not enough time asking and listening.

I regret not being more involved in my daughter’s lives. I regret not spending more time with my parents, sisters, nieces and nephews. I regret not being more generous and selfless. I regret keeping friends at arm’s length and not getting too close to anyone. I regret not telling those closest to me how I feel about them. I regret taking too long to start focusing on my own health. I regret not making the effort to better understand my loved one’s health and well-being. I regret not taking advantage of every opportunity to learn a new skill. I regret not speaking up for the things I believed in. I’m sure I could just continue this list ad infinitum.

As I turn the to 50 years old, the great thing is that I have it within me to turn regret to action. Everything that I listed above is within my own power to change. It starts with being honest with myself. It starts with a recognition of all the above. It starts with a desire and willingness to change. It starts with having open and honest (maybe even painful) conversations with those I love. It starts with finally overcoming fear and insecurity and believing in myself. It starts now and it never ends. 50 is just a number, but it’s also a reminder that I still have plenty of time to change my own destiny. It’s about not waiting until tomorrow — it starts tonight.

A version of this post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: unsplash

About J. Matthew Peabody

I'm a 50 year old married father of 3 sharing my experiences navigating through the maze of mid-life. Tacking issues about marriage, parenting, career, politics and social injustices in the world. My only guarantee with my writing is honesty. These thoughts and feelings are my own and often very personal but I share so that we can all learn from one another and pay it forward with our experiences and insights.

