6 Signs Your Situationship Will Never Be a Relationship

Are you in a situationship with someone who you’ve fallen madly in love with? If so, you might want to take things to the next level.

Unfortunately, we don’t always get what we want. Here are six signs your situationship will never be a relationship — even if you want it to be.

1. You Don’t Go On Dates

If your situationship consists entirely of home dates and Netflix and Chill, this may be a sign that the person you’re spending your time with doesn’t see the dynamic as anything more than a “wham, bam, thank you, ma’am” (or sir).

Someone who’s falling for you wants to go out with you and get to know you as you explore the world together. If they only care about exploring the bedroom, they probably see this as more of a friends with benefits arrangement that’s unlikely to progress.

2. They Don’t Show You Off on Social Media

If your situationship isn’t posting you on Instagram or Facebook, this may be a sign that they don’t foresee this ever turning into something more. It may be painful to admit, but odds are they’re probably trying to keep their options open.

3. They Never Call You

If you have feelings for someone, you make them a priority in your life. This means going beyond sending DMs or text messages and actually calling someone. If the person you’re hanging out with doesn’t call you, it’s a pretty strong indicator that they don’t want to take things to the next level.

4. There’s No PDA

Just like not showing you off on social media, someone who doesn’t really want to commit to you won’t hold your hand in public. This could be a red flag for being in a dead-end situationship.

5. A Lot of Time Has Passed

If you’ve been in a situationship for months or even years, it’s unlikely that it will ever evolve into a relationship. Most people are able to determine if they want to be in a relationship with someone else within three months. If the situationship goes on longer than that, it’s unlikely to go in the direction you’re hoping.

6. They Don’t Talk About a Future With You

Someone who has strong feelings for you will talk about things the two of you will do together someday. Whether that means kids, marriage or even going to a concert together a year from now, spending time with you in the future will be on their mind. If it’s not, then it could mean that they don’t see a future with you.

If you notice any of these signs, it’s unlikely your situationship will ever turn into a relationship. It may be in your best interest to cut your losses. Even though letting go of someone you love can be hard, it can mean making room for the person you can have a happy future with.

Photo credit: John Schnobrich on Unsplash