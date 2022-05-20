7 Life Lessons You Pick Up Only From IKEA Catalogues

Every year, people in the design world anticipates IKEA’s iconic telephone book-size catalogue. Each year, the theme is always the same: differences.

Since its inception, the Swedish-founded, Dutch-headquartered multinational conglomerate continues to acknowledge the reality that everyone, including their customers, experiences some kind of stress in their daily lives.

Therefore, it wants to help people get rid of the stressors and welcome the thrill of cooking, eating and being united. In layman’s terms, IKEA wants to help you replace those unrealistic expectations out of the window with euphoria instead.

If you wonder what that looks like, below are several examples that may (or may not) serve as life lessons for you.

1. You Should Not Worry About Water That Is Boiling Over

View it through this lens: not only will it clean your grates, but it also keeps them in clean condition.

Moreover, you are too preoccupied dancing to your cooking songs to take notice of several dribbles here and there.

2. The Concept of Organisation Has Received Too Much Hype

In your workspace, the conventional wisdom states that you should keep your folders on accounting, projects, clients, reports and puzzling documents all in one place.

However, for the sake of fun, add a binder into the mix. Life is too short to have everything structured and in order. It would not harm to have a little abnormality in our lives.

3. Your Socks Are Also Your Paper Towels

You are not lying to anyone.

All of us have done this before.

Thanks, IKEA, for making it officially acceptable. Now, we can live shamelessly.

4. Wiping Your Hands Dry Using Your Shirt Is Acceptable

Like the life lesson above, IKEA has regarded this as an acceptable habit that does not make you a disgusting or lazy individual. Hoorah!

5. Working in Your Undies Is Not Wrong if It Makes You Come Alive

There was a video from IKEA that caught my attention many years ago.

It featured a man wearing a suit. At first, he appeared to be working at an office desk. Moments later, he was on his feet, revealing he was in his undies from the waist down.

As if the world’s attention was non-existent, he then proceeded to dance.

If you want to keep your blood pressure low and thus spend your life here on Earth as long as you can, fuck the world and dance away your problems.

6. Your Bed Can Be Transformed Into a Fortress

One of the hallmarks of IKEA’s furniture is its modularity, the ability for customers to customise their furniture to fulfil their needs at home.

Hence, why not turn your bed into a fortress or a castle while someone is dozing inside?

Revive the child within you because #YOLO, peeps!

7. Playing Pranks on Slumberers Is a Timeless Classic

Speaking of dozing, no slumberer shall ever run away from pranksters’ masterpieces.If you observe someone sleeping, quietly place a paper crown on their head.

…

