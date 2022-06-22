7 Relationship Green Flags You Should Never Ignore, According to Experts

There is so much talk of red flags in relationships but have you heard of green flags?

Green flags are those positive qualities that let you know this is a person you want to keep dating. If you’re starting to see these in your partner, hold on tight because you’ve found something good.

Of course, every relationship is different and what works for one couple might not work for another. However, there are certain green flags that are pretty universal and cut across the spectrum.

Talking about green flags reminds me of my cousin Sarah and how she found love by identifying the green flags in her partner, Arnold.

Sarah was always a bit skeptical of love. And initially, she found herself attracting guys that had raging red flags.

She had been hurt in the past and was determined not to let that happen again. She had been lied to, cheated on, and abused. She frequently found herself in toxic relationships.

So, she took a different approach to finding love — Green Flags.

Sarah chose to start looking for green flags in potential partners to help her decide whether the relationship was worth pursuing.

For her current partner, Arnold, the green flags were encouraging signs that she should not give up on love. She had a list and had decided that if he exhibited any of the signs on her list, it was worth giving him a chance.

The first green flag that she noticed was Arnold’s passion for life. He loved exploring new places and trying new things. This was something that Sarah could definitely get behind.

The second green flag was Arnold’s kindness. He always went out of his way to help others and put their needs before his own. This showed Sarah that he had a good heart.

The final green flag that Sarah noticed was Arnold’s relationship with his family. He was close with his parents and siblings and always spoke highly of them.

This was a big deal for Sarah because she wanted to find someone who would be a good partner and father one day.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sarah took the time to identify the green flags in her partner and it paid off! She found true love and is now living her fairytale love story.

Similarly, we can all find love in mundane everyday things.

Here are 7 green flags you should never ignore in your significant other in a relationship, according to experts:

1. They are passionate about something

“There is no passion to be found playing small — in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” — Nelson Mandela.

Passion is contagious and when you find someone who is passionate about something, it can be very inspiring. This is a great sign that they are driven and motivated in life. It also shows that they have a zest for life which is always attractive.

According to a research study by experts at the University of Toronto, passion is one of the most important predictors of relationship satisfaction.

So, if you’re looking for a lasting and satisfying relationship, find someone who is passionate about something!

2. They are kind and compassionate

“A kind word never broke anyone’s mouth.” — Unknown.

We all know that relationships can be tough at times. There are going to be arguments and disagreements.

However, it’s important to find someone who is capable of being kind and compassionate, even in the midst of conflict.

This is a sign that they are able to put their ego aside and see things from your perspective. It’s also a sign of true strength and character.

According to experts, kindness and compassion are two of the most important qualities to look for in a partner.

So, if you want to find a lasting and fulfilling relationship, make sure your partner is kind and compassionate!

3. They have a good relationship with their family

“The family is one of nature’s masterpieces.” — George Santayana.

Your partner’s relationship with their family can say a lot about them as a person.

If they have a good relationship with their parents and siblings, it shows that they are able to maintain healthy relationships. It also shows that they are loyal and supportive.

On the other hand, if your partner has a strained relationship with their family, it could be a sign of future problems. So, it’s important to take this into consideration when evaluating your relationship.

According to John Gottman, an expert in the field of relationships, the way a person interacts with their family is a good predictor of how they will interact with their partner.

So, if you want to find a lasting and fulfilling relationship, make sure your partner has a good relationship with their family!

4. They are financially responsible

“Money is only a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it will not replace you as the driver.” — Ayn Rand.

Money is often a taboo subject in relationships.

However, it’s important to find someone who is financially responsible. This is a sign that they are able to manage their resources and make sound decisions. It’s also a sign of maturity and stability.

Many times, money is often one of the biggest stressors in a relationship. So, it is important to find someone who is financially responsible and can help you manage your finances.

According to financial experts, financial responsibility is one of the most important traits a couple should have.

When you find someone that is financially responsible, this is a green flag that they will look out for you and your future financial needs. It also implies trust and commitment.

5. They are good communicators

“The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” — George Bernard Shaw.

Good communication is essential for a healthy and happy relationship. If your partner is a good communicator, it shows that they are able to express their needs and wants. It also shows that they are able to listen and understand your perspective.

Many couples often argue because they are not good communicators. So, it’s important to find someone who can communicate effectively.

According to relationship experts, communication is one of the most important skills a couple can have.

If you find someone that is a good communicator, it’s a green flag that they are willing to work on the relationship and communicate effectively.

“Communication — the human connection — is the key to personal and career success.” — Paul J. Meyer

6. They make you laugh

“Laughter is the shortest distance between two people.” — Victor Borge.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you’re in a relationship, it’s important to find someone who makes you laugh.

Laughter is one of the most important things in a relationship as it can help reduce stress, build intimacy, and create a deeper connection. Not to mention, it’s just plain fun!

So, if you find someone who makes you laugh, it’s a green flag that they are a fun and positive person.

“Humor is the great thing, the saving thing. The minute it crops up, all our irritations and resentments slip away and a sunny spirit takes their place.” — Mark Twain

According to studies, laughter is one of the most important things in a relationship as it can help reduce stress, build intimacy, and create a deeper connection.

So, if you find someone who makes you laugh, it’s a green flag that they are a fun and positive person.

7. They are supportive of your dreams and ambitions

“If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.” — Albert Einstein.

It’s important to find someone who is supportive of your dreams and ambitions.

A partner that is supportive will help you achieve your goals and will be by your side through thick and thin. They will also push you to be the best version of yourself.

So, if you find someone who is supportive of your dreams and ambitions, it’s a green flag that they are invested in your future and want to see you succeed.

“The most important thing in any relationship is not what you get but what you give… And what you give is far more important than what you get.” — Tony Robbins

According to studies, the most important thing in any relationship is not what you get but what you give.

So, if you find someone who is supportive of your dreams and ambitions, it’s a green flag that they are invested in your future and want to see you succeed.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, there are many things that can indicate that a relationship is the right one for you — green flags. It is important to be aware of these things and not ignore them in our quest for love.

When looking for a lasting and fulfilling relationship, it is important to look for certain green flags.

These green flags can help indicate that your partner is committed, supportive, and invested in the relationship.

So, if you find a partner that has these green flags, don’t let them go!

And now your thoughts…

Please let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

Thank you for reading.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock