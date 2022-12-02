7 Signs You Are the One Forcing the Relationship

If you’re still unclear about whether you’re putting all the effort into your relationship rather than forming a truly healthy and loving partnership, here are some warning signs to look out for.

1. You enjoy the idea of a relationship more than the actual person.

Even if you’re ready to settle down with The One, the thought of being by yourself can be terrifying. But do you believe they are The One or are you just hoping they are?

Perhaps you’ve been feeling lonely and have wanted to date for a while. Although you appreciate the idea of being in a committed relationship, are you really in love with your partner? Would you still be friends with them if you couldn’t have a relationship with them?

More importantly, would you stay in a relationship with them if you had other options or if it wasn’t convenient? If not, you probably merely want a romantic relationship, not a particular person.

2. You sometimes move cautiously to avoid them.

There may be chemistry, but not with you, or at least not the real you.

You can’t be yourself with them, so you have to limit yourself or overthink everything you say or do. You have the idea that you should stay away from them at all costs.

How long do you think you can continue to be with someone while acting like someone else?

To keep this person in your life, would you be willing to sacrifice everything about who you are?

Don’t be with someone who makes you feel confined, and don’t confuse your emotions of wanting to be loved for real love.

3. You’re hoping they’ll change.

You won’t love someone even if they change if you don’t love them the way they are right now. Love the individual, not the ideal of what they could develop into.

If you intend to transform your partner into a different person, don’t stay in a relationship.

The same is true if you continue to hope that your relationship will improve while giving no signs that it might. For instance, even if you are perfectly okay with giving the relationship your all, if your partner isn’t, it won’t work out the way you want it to.

4. You don’t create any long-term plans for your union.

What does your relationship’s future hold? If you’re going to break up, it’s better to do so sooner rather than later. And if you haven’t made plans for the future, it’s quite unlikely that you’ll be spending it together.

Making plans could not be something either of you or your spouse want to do, or it might be a combination of the two of you. You are aware that if there are no plans for the future, it does not exist.

Maybe you want to be with them and you don’t want to talk about the future at all costs. Your instinct is telling you that you don’t want to stay with them, even if you’re forcing yourself to want it.

5. You’re not excited about your future together.

Although you may have established plans together, you don’t appear motivated to follow through on them.

It’s fairly simple; you simply become enthusiastic about the prospect of sharing your life with someone. If it makes you feel uneasy, uncertain, or frightened and makes you question whether the future is what you desire, it probably isn’t.

When you picture getting married and starting a family with this individual, what feelings spring to mind? You’re probably pressuring the connection.

if you experience negative emotions rather than positive ones, or if you experience no emotions at all.

If you don’t, you’re missing out on a lot and you should anticipate living out You two may have a partner.

6. You quarrel nonstop.

It’s likely that despite your tremendous chemistry and love for one another, you two constantly argue. You two care deeply about one another, but occasionally that love also comes out in fury.

You can be communicating poorly or being too dissimilar from one another. Both ways, you can’t make it work.

Being together would simply make you both miserable because you can’t get along. Even if you are in a loving relationship, you are putting pressure on a precarious position.

You can work on a relationship, but you shouldn’t commit to it if there isn’t any progress. There will always be conflicts in relationships, but arguing constantly is different, especially if you can’t agree on a solution.

