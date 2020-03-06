7 things we ALL (men & women) wish for on a “date night”

Partnership implies joint ownership of something and the same is true in relationships. Both persons in a relationship have joint responsibilities and rights. If you are wondering why your mate hasn’t taken you out in a while, how about you invite them on a date? Or if your typical “date night” is starting to feel stale and like every other night, change it up. Stop complaining and start contributing.

It doesn’t matter if you are a new or established couple or you’ve been married for decades, I think most people notice, appreciate and enjoy the following gestures:

Tell them you want to take them out. Don’t ask “do you want to go out tonight/this weekend?” Instead say, “I want to take you on a date!”. Initiate the idea and have a plan. Research a place and make a reservation. Get dressed up. Shower and smell good. Be playful, flirt and compliment your date. Open the car door and hold the doors open. Make eye contact, hold hands, be affectionate and touch often. Leave your phone in the car or put it on silent. Talk about the future, or recall a shared fond memory. Remind yourself to be positive, a date should not be where you vent or work out a problem.

While all of the above sounds basic, even the strongest couples forget to do these things. I know my boyfriend and I are committed to each other, we love and respect one another, but when we make time for a date night, I get to feel it! I experience his commitment when he makes a plan, I feel his love and respect for me when he opens the door and tells me I look pretty, and while we stare at each other holding hands and talking, I am reminded of how lucky I am. I admit, we are lazy and rarely want to go out, but we make it happen. For us, the best parts of going out is coming home.

Where to go? If your partner is a foodie, researching the latest restaurant and making a reservation may be a home run. If they are not a foodie, wow your mate by thinking outside of the box. Try getting in the car, choose the number of miles you will drive and the direction you are going and go there. Once you arrive, google restaurants nearby and go to the nearest one that sounds good. Sign up for a class, go and listen to a lecture, drive outside your city limits and explore a new place, go bowling, golfing, go to a comedy show, a foreign film, anything out of the ordinary (even if it is a flop) it demonstrates effort and shows you care.

A thoughtful date night can reignite your passion, help you relax, remind you why you chose your mate, and strengthen your friendship. It does not have to be expensive, but it should be thoughtful. And, don’t forget to have fun!

