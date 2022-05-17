7 Things You Should Be Able To Say About Yourself

No matter what your current situation is, there will always be things that you can be proud of and things that you’re not so proud of. I think it’s essential to know what we’re good at and understand where we need to improve. That way, we can start setting goals for ourselves and go after them.

I’ve come up with a list of 7 things that I feel you should be able to say about yourself. I pulled inspiration from the seven deadly sins because they make for great conversation starters (which is something we can use more of in the church!)

Lust: I am a person who…loves my family Pride: I am a person who…seeks to understand others before I aim to be understood. Greed: I am a person who…is generous with my time and resources. I live below my means so that others may have more than me. Gluttony: I am a person who…makes healthy food choices and takes care of my body. Wrath: I am a person who…is not easily angered. I am slow to anger and quick to forgive. Sloth: I am a person who…works hard and puts in the extra effort when needed. When someone else needs help, I step in without asking because I want to help out. Envy: I am a person who…is thankful for what others have and strives to be a blessing to those around me.

I hope that this list of 7 things will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses.

