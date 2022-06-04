8 Lessons I Learned After Reading 50 Personal Development Books

At the young age of 20, My friend introduced me to a book by Tony Robbins called Unlimited Power. It was a thick book full of fantastic ideas for people who want more in life.

From then on, I started to devour every popular personal development book that I could get my hands on.

In this present day, I continue to read books and articles, listen to podcasts and watch interviews with success coaches, entrepreneurs, innovators and scientists to get the best ideas on personal improvement that I can implement in my life.

After reading 50+ books in this area, I’ve compiled the best things I’ve learned that have helped transform my life for the better.

I’d love to share them with you.

Goal-setting and Visualization go hand in hand

To get what you want in life, you first need to know what that is.

As simple as it sounds, many people (including myself) struggled with this at first. The question of what I genuinely want can take a bit of time, and that’s ok.

Once I knew what I wanted in life, I would do three things.

First, I would list them all down. You can be as detailed as you want with each goal. Many success coaches have suggested that we put a specific date on each one. It works for many, but it doesn’t for me.

Once I’ve listed all the goals I want to achieve in my life, I would then create a vision board of the goals I want to achieve. I would collect pictures from the internet that represented my desires, print them and stick them all on a pinboard.

I then place it in a part of my house where I can see it daily to remind myself what I’m trying to achieve.

Then before I go to bed, I would visualise myself achieving my goals.

The secret is to feel the emotions as if I already have achieved them.

If you can’t feel the intense emotions, something is blocking it. It’s most likely a limiting belief that you may not be aware of.

“Your goals are the road maps that guide you and show you what is possible for your life” — Les Brown

Removing limiting beliefs

We all have limiting beliefs about ourselves.

Many people don’t even realise it until it’s too late.

I currently have 3 limiting beliefs that I’m working on this year. They are:

Life is hard. Some people get lucky, while the rest of us have to work much harder to succeed.

I’m a college dropout, and English isn’t my first language, so I’m at a disadvantage.

I don’t deserve my desires since there’s so much poverty around the world.

For many of you, these limiting beliefs are complete rubbish. However, these have been conditioned earlier in my life due to my upbringing.

The good news is that we can remove limiting beliefs in various ways.

Many would turn to research on how the limiting beliefs were created and find evidence that it’s utterly false. In contrast, others would turn to deep meditation and affirmations to re-write their stories.

My mentor (Dr Joe Dispenza) is the author of a popular book called “Break the habit of being yourself” uses special deep meditation to change internal limiting beliefs.

Below is a video explaining his ideas on how to destroy the old limiting self.

How To DESTROY The Old Limiting Self | Dr Joe Dispenza — Youtube

Take Inspired Action

Once you have written down your goals and desires while making sure you eliminate any limiting beliefs, then it’s time to take action!

During my early twenties, I struggled to take action because, many times, I was afraid of failure. I would see myself fail, give up on that goal, and change it to something more manageable.

Taking inspired action is about doing the work to help me get there without the fear of having setbacks along the way.

According to Tony Robbins, successful people regularly raise their standards and take massive action while knowing that any setback is part of the journey.

“Stop being afraid of what can go wrong, and start being excited of what can go right” — Tony Robbins

Develop Habits to make lasting change

Taking action towards a worthy goal or desire is not enough to get us there.

Developing habits will help us continue to grind even when we don’t feel like doing the work.

For example, this year, I aim to improve my writing so I would become good enough to write my first book.

Although I have taken the inspired action by signing up on Medium to write my first article, my regular writing has helped me improve little by little.

Compared to the first article I wrote eight months ago, my writing has improved.

Thankfully, I created a habit of writing at least three articles a week which has helped me improve consistently.

So whether that’s working on a side hustle, getting sick-pack abs or getting that next promotion, we need to be consistent with our work and make it a habit to show up even when we don’t feel like it.

“Success is the product of daily habits. Not once in a lifetime transformations”

— James Clear

Failure is part of Success

Failure sucks… and I failed a lot in life.

I remember when I was starting on the dating scene. I failed so many times that you’d be laughing at all my mistakes.

But deep down, I knew that I was getting closer and closer to learning the dating game and that I would eventually find the one I could marry and have a family. Think of the movie Hitch, except I was the loser that has no dating coach.

I was getting better and emotionally more vital for every failed date and relationship.

This is the mindset we need to have when we chase our dreams. We have to be ready to learn from our failures, no matter how big or small.

Here is a post I wrote on failure. It gives clear steps on what to do to pick yourself back up when you fail at something.

“Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently” — Henry Ford

Successful People Practice Gratitude

Throughout all the books I have read on personal development, gratitude has come up at least once.

It’s no secret that people who practise gratitude are happier and more likely to attract the right opportunities and circumstances in their life.

Science shows that practising gratitude can lead to more intimate and connected relationships, less depression, more motivation and engagement, and better overall mental well-being.

Combining gratitude with a strong work ethic will only increase the likelihood of success.

I have practised the art of gratitude for many years, and I have attracted many beautiful things in life, including buying an ideal home, earning a 6 figure income in my job and making new lovely friends.

You can practice gratitude by writing on a gratitude journal daily or adding a gratitude mediation either when you first wake up in the morning or before going to bed.

“We’re so anxious about what will happen in the future that we don’t enjoy the present. The result being, we don’t live in the present or the future. We end up living, feeling like we’re never going to die and then die never having truly lived” — Jay Shetty

Success Leaves Clues

This is the main reason why I love reading self-help books.

I love studying successful people on subjects I have a deep passion for.

But it’s not just learning what they do. It’s also trying to experiment to see if I can apply some lessons in my own life.

Elon Musk is an excellent example of this subject. When he first started SpaceX, he struggled to find the right engineers to help him build a rocket.

At that time, he decided to learn it all himself by reading a ton of books and talking to many intelligent people about Rocket Science!

So if you have a powerful desire to be successful in a particular field, then it’s wise to find information from people who have already achieved this.

In today’s digital age, we can gather information from almost everywhere. I have read books, listened to podcasts, attended seminars and webinars, watched Youtube videos and even went to meetup events to talk to like-minded people.

Even better, find them and make them your mentor!

Do you want to know how to get a successful mentor for free? Then you can read my post below.

Final thoughts

You don’t have to read over 50 books on personal development to get these insights.

The most important thing we as individuals should do is ask ourselves what we truly want in life.

Once we know what that is, we start the journey of creating a plan, taking consistent action, and learning from our mistakes while showing gratitude in the process.

We only have one life, so let’s make the most of it.

—

