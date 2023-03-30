9 Types of Men That Can Ruin Your Life

Are you wondering if your current relationship is going in the wrong direction? Don’t be surprised — unhealthy relationships have a tendency to sneak up on us.

That’s why knowing the top nine guys you should avoid dating at all costs is important. Let’s dive right into our guide to help you recognize red flags so we can ensure that your next romantic connection will be much healthier.

“Without doubt, the most common weakness of all human beings is the habit of leaving their minds open to the negative influence of other people.” — Napoleon Hill

9. The Unambitious

Ladies, we all know that dating can be a minefield. But if you come across the Unambitious guy, it’s time to run for the hills. This guy doesn’t have a plan or a goal in his life — he’s content to drift along, letting life wash over him like a wave.

In addition, he lacks any sort of drive or motivation in life. They’re content with being mediocre and doing the bare minimum. Sure, they might be great to hang out with initially, but that novelty wears off quickly.

You’ll soon realize that they’re not going anywhere in life, leaving you feeling unfulfilled and unsatisfied in the relationship. Furthermore, who wants to be with someone who lacks any sort of ambition or goals?

Finding someone who challenges you and pushes you to be your best self is always better. So, unless you’re looking for a lifetime of Netflix binges and zero productivity, steer clear of the unambitious guy.

8. The Player

Ladies, we all know the type. The guy who knows just what to say has a charming smile and a way of making you feel like the only girl in the world. But beware because he’s not looking for love; he’s looking for a good time. Yes, we’re talking about the infamous Player.

This guy has a well-oiled machine of smooth moves, practiced lines, and a Rolodex of girls on speed dial. He’ll make you feel special one night but forget your name the next. So, steer clear of the player unless you’re looking for a temporary fling.

7. The Drama Queen

The type of person who just can’t seem to go a day without creating some sort of chaos or crisis. And if you’re single and ready to mingle, you might want to think twice before swiping right on the guy who’s always in the middle of the drama.

For instance, this type of guy will suck you into their never-ending cycle of chaos, leaving you feeling drained, frustrated, and more stressed than you were before.

Whether it’s constant fights with their ex, unnecessary drama with their friends, or a flair for the theatrics in their personal life, dating a drama queen is a mistake you’ll regret sooner rather than later.

6. The Party Animal

You might know this type, always trying to keep the party going and rarely able to function without a few too many drinks. While it might be fun to let loose occasionally, dating someone who’s always going overboard can be tiring and potentially dangerous.

Not to mention, a relationship built solely on partying isn’t typically the most stable. So, before you say yes to a night out with the “life of the party,” consider if that’s really the type of person you want to be spending your time with.

5. The Manipulator

This smooth talker will have you wrapped around his finger in no time, but beware, that charm is all a facade. He will use every trick in the book to get what he wants, and you’ll be left wondering how you got sucked into his game.

He’ll twist your words, play mind games, and make you second-guess yourself. The worst part? He won’t even feel guilty for manipulating you. Don’t fall for his antics, and don’t let him dim your shine.

Run, don’t walk, in the other direction. No one should feel like being used like a pawn in a twisted game of chess.

4. Mr. Commitmentphobe

Mr. Commitmentphobe will never show up for dinner on time, he’ll forget your birthday, and worst of all, he’ll never be able to commit to anything long-term.

But why, you may ask? Well, it’s simple. Mr. Commitmentphobe is deathly afraid of settling down and committing to just one person.

Unless you’re looking for a fling or a casual relationship, Mr. Commitmentphobe might not be the best option.

In short, he’d rather keep his options open, date around, and never be tied down.

“To be of good quality, you have to excuse yourself from the presence of shallow and callow minded individuals.” — Michael Bassey

3. The Workaholic

The one who’s glued to his laptop, checking emails at all hours of the night, and can’t seem to put down his phone. If all of this sounds familiar, then you may be dating a workaholic, and if you’re looking for a partner who will give you the love and attention you deserve, he’s not your guy.

Furthermore, this guy is all about the hustle and grind; instead of spending time with you, he’d rather spend working 80+-hour weeks like it’s nobody’s business.

Of course, it might sound impressive initially, but you should consider the situation if he’s constantly checking his email during dinner or can never make time for you.

Don’t get me wrong, having a career and ambition is admirable, but when it’s all-consuming, it leaves little room for anything else. Sure, he might have a fancy job with a six-figure salary, but can he make time for you?

Will he be there to support you when you need him the most? This varies from person to person, and there are absolutely some exceptions to this, but it’s definitely some food to consider.

2. Emotionally Unavailable

You may think he’s just introspective and deep, but let us assure you, there’s a whole universe of red flags hiding just beneath the surface. This guy will keep you guessing and keep you on your toes, but ultimately, he’ll never be there for you when you need him most.

In essence, he’s like a rollercoaster, with all the highs and lows, but you’re left feeling dizzy and nauseous instead of the fun and excitement. Don’t put yourself through the emotional turmoil of trying to crack his coded language or searching for hidden meaning in his cryptic messages.

1. The Dark Triad

Ladies, listen up because I’m about to save you a world of trouble: the “guy” you must avoid at all costs is the Dark Triad. If you’re not familiar with this term, let me break it down for you.

The Dark Triad is a trio of personality traits that together create a perfect storm of toxicity.

We’ve got narcissism — think excessive self-love and a lack of empathy. Then add in Machiavellianism — someone who’s always playing mind games and manipulating situations to their advantage.

Last but not least, sprinkle in some psychopathy — the cherry on top of the sundae that is a complete disregard for the feelings of others. So next time a charming stranger catches your eye, do yourself a favor and make sure he’s not packing any Dark Triad traits before getting involved.

“Keep the weeds of negative influence from your life. ‘Farm’ the seeds of constructive influence.” — Jim Rohn

The Bottom Line

It’s perfectly natural to want to find someone special, but knowing what types of guys you need to avoid is essential.

So before going out on that next date, take a deep breath and ask yourself: does this guy meet any of the nine criteria we just discussed? If so, why waste your time when plenty of other fish are in the sea?

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember your worth and never settle for anything less than you deserve. So here’s hoping you make all the right moves and snag yourself a keeper! Good luck!

Photo credit: Siavash Ghanbari on Unsplash