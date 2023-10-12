Theater Review: Rock Musical ‘EXORCISTIC’ at The Box, NYC



EXORCISTIC presented by HRS Productions and Orgasmico Theatre, premiered on October 8th. The unauthorized parody of The Exorcist was brought back by popular demand after their sold-out run at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles.

“The Exorcist” is known by many to be “The Scariest Film of All Time”.

I can personally attest to this. I was seven years old when my older sister and her best friend (who I had a puppy dog crush on) took me to see “The Exorcist” during its original theatrical release.

Needless to say, I didn’t distinguish myself by cowering under my seat post “spider walk”!

The Orgasmico Theatre Company premiered their rock parody EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK PARODY MUSICAL EXPERIMENT and now, I’m free to belly laugh at my childhood trauma and the idea of an ancient Babylonian demonic possession of a teenage “nepobaby” in a wealthy D.C. suburb.

This production which began October 8th at The Box, 189 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002, will run through October 23rd is the PERFECT parody of a movie that changed Hollywood, and a fitting tribute to the 50th anniversary of the film!

EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK PARODY MUSICAL EXPERIMENT

The brilliantly meta premise- “A cash-strapped theatre company decides to capitalize on the 50th Anniversary of the theatrical release of “the Exorcist” with a parody rock opera, they unleash Hell.” Draws the audience in immediately, as this clever “play within a play” starts as a “reading” by the raucously dysfunctional cast that soon ratchets up to literal “dinner theater from hell”! In the best of all possible ways!

FULL audience participation was the norm (a cast member gave our second row balcony table a heads-up he would be invading our booth in the last act) as the players weave down the ailes in inventive costumes, belting out raunchy ballads from the brilliantly catchy cast album of EXORCISTIC: The Rock Musical, click here and gleefully mock fornicate throughout the marvelous baroque seedy-chic ambiance of our venue, “The Box” a downtown, late night Cabaret and Burlesque theater.

There was never a better melding between show & venue than “EXORCISTIC” & “The Box” and all the iconic images: the levitation, spiderwalking, the girl stabbing herself with a crucifix, the split pea soup. It’s all there! And inventively done, perfect examples as the acrobatic lead performs Megan’s “levitation” using bed sheets as Aerial Silks!

Orgasmico Theatre Company, whose players (in this play-within-a-play) refuse to believe that “evil” really exist in the modern world. Instead, they dissect its cultural relevance, its controversial themes, the 1970s mentality/morality and put it all into a big blasphemous intellectual “experiment” that allows them to break the fourth wall and engage the audience.

“Let Jesus F%#@! You!” “Your mother sucks c&cks I hell!” All these classic quotables of cinematic history make it into the parody with music is that is PURE ROCK (in the 70s style of Ozzy, Bowie, Iggy, Santana, the Carpenters, Creedence and Partridge Family) and they break the fourth wall commenting upon the production of the original film, the archaic ideas of the time it was made and depicts the often absurd dichotomy of Good vs Evil, while electric guitars summon demons who root in man’s dark corners and sneer in the face of God…” please tip your waitstaff!

This is a can’t miss theatrical experience that will have you headbanging, singing along, and screaming for more!

The Box is located at 189 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002.

The show will start promptly at 7:30 pm with the doors opening at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased here

Book, lyrics, and music by two-time Ovation Award winner Michael Shaw Fisher. Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked and RENT) will be featured in the opening cast. Emma Hunton (Freeform’s Good Trouble, Wicked, and RENT) will also star, reprising her role from the LA production. The cast includes: The Summer Set‘s frontman Brian Logan Dales, Leigh Wolf (Exorcistic 2013), Jesse Merlin (For Love of the Glove, Re-Animator the Musical), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray, Bupkis), Nick Bredosky (UMPO 10 Things I Hate About You) Kim Dalton (Cluelesque, Toil & Trouble) Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (A New Brain) Gabby Sanalitro (That 90’s Show) and Tyler Olshanksky.

Joining the cast are Jaime Cepero, known for his roles in ‘SMASH’ and ‘The Function’, Marissa Rosen from ‘For the Girls’ and ‘Water for Elephants’, Jordan Donica, whose credits include ‘Camelot’ and ‘Hamilton’, Nick Cearley of ‘The Skivvies’ and ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’, Jillian Schiralli from ‘CATS’ and ‘Now That’s what I call 90s’, Jade Jones known for her performances in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Into the Woods’, Matt DeAngelis. The production team includes, Chadd McMillan, Alli Miller-Fisher, Camal Pugh, Elmo Zapp, Michael Teoli, Kelly Stavert, Michael Zumbrun and Jim Bates.

For more information about the show and to secure your tickets, visit https://www.hrsproductionsla. com/. Follow ‘EXORCISTIC‘ on Instagram at @exorcistic_musical for exciting updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

all art – Orgasmico Theatre Company