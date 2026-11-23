My dear son,

Aman can spend an entire lifetime preparing for questions that never come.

He’ll rehearse job interviews. He’ll practice speeches. He’ll think about what he’ll say if someone insults him, praises him, or asks him to defend his opinions.

Then one ordinary afternoon, life will place a question before him that no rehearsal could have prepared him for.

A friend looked at me and asked, “Do you believe in God?”

There was no dramatic silence.

No careful search for the right words.

No fear of saying the wrong thing.

The answer arrived before I even realized I had spoken.

“Yes.”

Just one word.

The smallest answer I gave that day became the largest truth I have ever spoken.

I’ve thought about that moment ever since.

Not because I was proud of my answer.

But because I was humbled by it.

There was a time when I would have tried to explain myself. I would’ve gathered arguments. I would’ve pointed to history, philosophy, science, morality, fulfilled prophecy, or the remarkable order of the universe. I would’ve tried to convince another person that believing in God was the reasonable conclusion.

Age has changed me.

Not because those things no longer matter.

But because I finally realized that no argument has ever changed my heart the way grace has.

People can debate ideas for hours.

They can dismantle each other’s logic.

They can score points.

They can win arguments.

Yet somehow walk away exactly the same people they were before the conversation began.

The heart rarely surrenders because it has been cornered.

It changes because it has encountered something true.

I want you to understand something that took me far too long to learn.

Faith is not the reward for having every answer.

Faith begins when we become honest enough to admit we don’t.

When I was younger, I imagined that believers were people who had solved every mystery.

I assumed they never questioned.

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Never struggled.

Never wrestled with doubt.

Never stared into the darkness wondering why suffering exists or why prayers sometimes seem to echo back unanswered.

I couldn’t have been more mistaken.

The people whose faith I admire most are not those who have never doubted.

They are the ones who carried their questions all the way to God instead of away from Him.

Here’s the difference.

One path allows doubt to become a wall.

The other allows it to become a doorway.

I have walked through both.

There were seasons when life unfolded exactly the way I hoped.

There were also seasons when it unraveled without asking my permission.

I have prayed prayers that seemed to disappear into silence.

I have watched doors close that I begged God to leave open.

I have carried disappointment like a heavy stone inside my pocket, feeling its weight every single day.

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I have loved people I could not keep.

I have buried dreams I believed were part of my future.

I’ve looked back at crossroads and wondered whether I had mistaken my own desires for God’s direction.

Those moments did not weaken my faith as much as they weakened my pride.

That turned out to be a gift.

Pride wants a God who explains Himself.

Humility learns to trust a God who doesn’t always do so.

There is a prayer in Scripture that has become one of the most comforting prayers I know.

A desperate father stood before Jesus and said something so honest that it has echoed through two thousand years.

“Lord, I believe. Help my unbelief.”

I love those words because they refuse to pretend.

They don’t hide uncertainty.

They don’t disguise weakness.

They don’t polish faith until it shines.

They simply tell the truth.

“I believe.”

“I still struggle.”

Both can exist inside the same heart.

For years I thought faith meant arriving at a place where doubt never knocked on the door again.

Now I think faith is opening the door anyway, acknowledging the questions that entered with it, and still choosing to remain with God.

That is not weakness.

That is trust.

You’ll meet people who believe only what can be measured.

If it cannot be weighed, photographed, tested, or placed beneath a microscope, they dismiss it.

I understand that way of thinking.

It has accomplished remarkable things.

It has cured diseases.

It has sent human beings into space.

It has revealed breathtaking truths about the physical universe.

But it cannot measure love.

It cannot calculate forgiveness.

It cannot place hope inside a laboratory.

No scientist has ever discovered the exact weight of compassion.

No machine has ever detected the presence of mercy.

Yet no thoughtful person would argue those things are imaginary.

The deepest realities of being human have always resisted measurement.

Faith belongs to that family.

It cannot be held in your hands.

But it can hold you together when everything else begins to fall apart.

Looking back, I don’t think I found God in the moments when life was easiest.

I found Him in the moments when I reached the end of myself.

When my own strength wasn’t enough.

When success could no longer distract me.

When achievement stopped answering the questions that mattered most.

That is where grace quietly entered.

Not with fireworks.

Not with voices from heaven.

Not with certainty that erased every question.

It arrived almost unnoticed.

Like dawn.

Slowly enough that I nearly missed it.

Powerfully enough that, years later, I cannot deny it happened.

You may someday discover what I did.

God often whispers while our pride is demanding a shout.

The older I become, the less impressed I am by certainty worn like armor.

The strongest people I know have learned to say, “I don’t know.”

Those words no longer sound like defeat to me.

They sound like wisdom.

There are mysteries that will remain mysteries long after you and I are gone.

That no longer troubles me.

If I could explain every corner of eternity with my limited mind, then God would be no greater than my own understanding.

I don’t worship a God small enough to fit inside my explanations.

I worship a God whose greatness constantly reminds me of my smallness.

Oddly enough, that realization has never made me feel insignificant.

It has made me feel safe.

Because the burden of holding the universe together was never mine to carry.

It was always His.

The older I grow, the more I see faith not as climbing toward God, but as discovering that He has been walking beside me through every chapter of my life, including the ones where I believed I was completely alone.

I missed Him many times.

He never missed me.

That realization has changed the way I pray.

I no longer spend most of my prayers asking God to change my circumstances.

I spend more of them asking Him to change me.

To make me more patient.

More forgiving.

More humble.

More courageous.

More grateful.

Because I have slowly learned that the greatest miracle is not always that God changes the world around us.

Sometimes the greatest miracle is that He changes the world within us.

And that is where faith quietly becomes something far deeper than belief.

It becomes relationship.

It becomes trust.

It becomes home.

When faith becomes a relationship instead of merely an idea, something unexpected begins to happen.

You become less interested in proving that you’re right.

You become more interested in becoming kind.

That may sound like a small difference.

It isn’t.

I have met people who could quote entire books of Scripture and yet made those around them feel judged, small, and unwelcome.

I’ve also met people whose knowledge of the Bible was modest, but whose compassion made me think, “If this is what Christ looks like in a human life, then I want to become more like this.”

Never confuse knowledge with wisdom.

Knowledge fills the mind.

Wisdom softens the heart.

If someone asks you why you believe in God, don’t begin with an argument.

Begin with your life.

Tell them what forgiveness did to you.

Tell them how prayer steadied you when nothing else could.

Tell them how mercy found you on days when you deserved anything but mercy.

Tell them how gratitude slowly crowded out entitlement.

Tell them how peace arrived, not because your circumstances changed, but because you did.

No one can argue with an honest life.

They may disagree with your conclusions.

They may reject your beliefs.

But they cannot erase your experience.

That is why I have become less concerned with defending God and more concerned with reflecting Him.

After all, the sun does not argue that it gives light.

It simply rises.

I hope you never use your faith as a weapon.

The world already has enough people who know how to wound one another with words.

Be different.

Listen before you speak.

Seek to understand before you seek to persuade.

Remember that every person you meet is carrying a story you cannot see.

Some have walked away from God because they have known unbearable grief.

Others because someone who claimed to represent God treated them without love.

Still others because life became so cruel that believing felt impossible.

Do not be quick to judge them.

Pain can cloud a man’s vision without changing the goodness of what he is searching for.

If you truly believe that God is love, then love must remain at the center of everything you do in His name.

Without love, even truth can become unbearable.

There is another passage from Scripture that has stayed with me through the years.

“Faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.”

When I first read those words, I thought they described an idea.

Now I think they describe a way of living.

Nearly everything that has mattered most in my life has been invisible.

Love.

Trust.

Hope.

Mercy.

Forgiveness.

None of them can be weighed.

None of them can be photographed.

Yet every one of them has shaped my life more profoundly than anything I have ever owned.

Faith belongs among those unseen treasures.

It is not an escape from reality.

It is what gives reality its deepest meaning.

As I look back over my life, I no longer remember the years by the promotions I received or the things I purchased.

I remember conversations.

I remember quiet mornings.

I remember people who forgave me.

I remember those I needed to forgive.

I remember holding your hand when you were small.

I remember moments when I felt God’s presence without anyone else knowing they had happened.

Those memories have become my true wealth.

Everything else has slowly faded into the background.

Perhaps that is one of the gifts of growing older.

You begin to recognize what was valuable all along.

Son, there will come days when your faith feels strong.

There will also be days when prayer feels dry.

There may even be seasons when God seems painfully silent.

Do not mistake silence for absence.

The deepest roots of a tree grow underground, where no one can see them.

The same is often true of faith.

Some of God’s greatest work happens quietly.

Long before we recognize it.

Long before we understand it.

If those difficult seasons ever come, don’t run from God because you feel empty.

Run toward Him because you are.

Bring Him your questions.

Bring Him your disappointments.

Bring Him your anger if you must.

He is not frightened by your honesty.

The Psalms are filled with faithful people crying out in confusion, grief, and longing.

God preserved those prayers for a reason.

He would rather hear an honest cry than a polished performance.

I cannot promise you that following Christ will spare you from heartbreak.

It won’t.

You will still lose people you love.

You will still experience failure.

You will still watch dreams collapse.

You will still stand beside graves.

You will still ask questions that seem to have no answer.

Faith was never a promise that suffering would disappear.

It was God’s promise that suffering would never have the final word.

Near the end of the Gospel of John, Jesus speaks words that have become deeply precious to me.

“Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”

I have thought about those words often.

I have never seen Heaven.

I have never heard God’s voice with my ears.

I have never watched an ocean part or a mountain move.

Yet I have seen enough.

I have seen hatred overcome by forgiveness.

I have seen broken people become whole.

I have seen selfish hearts transformed into generous ones.

I have seen pride surrender to humility.

I have seen despair slowly give way to hope.

I have seen peace arrive in rooms where fear once lived.

I have seen too much to believe that grace is merely a beautiful idea.

It is real.

Not because I can prove it.

Because I have lived it.

That is why my answer came so quickly when my friend asked whether I believed in God.

I wasn’t answering a philosophical question.

I was answering from the story of my own life.

The answer had been written slowly over decades.

Prayer by prayer.

Failure by failure.

Forgiveness by forgiveness.

Grace by grace.

If one day someone asks you that same question, don’t answer because your father did.

Don’t answer because your family expects you to.

Don’t answer because it seems respectable.

Answer only after you have wrestled.

After you have searched.

After you have wept.

After you have discovered for yourself that God is faithful even when life is difficult.

Only then will your answer belong to you.

And if that day comes, I hope your words are simple.

Not loud.

Not defensive.

Not rehearsed.

Just true.

Because truth rarely needs decoration.

Before I close this letter, there is one final thing I want you to carry with you.

If the day ever comes when your faith is reduced to almost nothing, when all the certainty you once possessed has been stripped away, when all you have left is the smallest flicker of hope, do not be ashamed of that tiny flame.

Protect it.

Feed it.

Offer it back to God.

He has always done remarkable things with very small beginnings.

A mustard seed.

Five loaves.

Two fish.

An empty tomb.

Perhaps He can do something beautiful with one quiet, trembling heart that still whispers…

“I believe.”

And if anyone should ever ask you the question that was once asked of me…

“Do you believe in God?”

May your answer rise, not from habit, but from a lifetime spent discovering His faithfulness.

May it come without pride.

Without fear.

Without the need to convince anyone.

May it simply be the truest thing you know.

And when that single word finally leaves your lips…

May Heaven smile.

“Yes.”

Dad

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Airlangga Jati On Unsplash