A Death Sentence for Me

Friday, Ron DeSantis stripped away some of the privileges of being a Republican woman in Florida, and they’re quite unhappy about it. The First Wives Advocacy Group, who are exactly as you would believe them to be, are upset and vocal about it.

SB1416, stripping permanent alimony and allowing for alimony to be based on a formula derived from the length of the marriage, health of the payer and recipient, and other factors of the like, has been met with fierce opposition from Republican women. They stated Friday, “The so-called party of ‘family values’ has just contributed to the erosion of the Institution of marriage in Florida”.

The group also stated DeSantis has “impoverished all the older women of Florida”, and at least 3,000 women across Florida are “switching to Democrat” to campaign against DeSantis “all the way, forever”.

Interestingly enough, there is a term for people who pull this type of shenanigan, vote-wise. Reagan Democrats or Blue Dogs, those who claim to now be Democrat due to matters such as this where they specifically will not cast a vote for a certain Republican, but will continue to vote Republican in all other matters across the board.

That said, these women are not allies. These women are extremely upset that the people currently being stripped of their rights actually happens to include them.

It wasn’t a problem when young women were sitting in emergency room parking lots, bleeding out while miscarrying, yet unable to receive care for fear it be deemed “abortion”.

It wasn’t a problem when illegal immigrants were being trafficked across state lines for a political dog and pony show, also led by their, now-defunct, hero.

It wasn’t a problem when LGBTQ families were shredded, still cowering in fear because if their trans child is outed, they’ll become a ward of the state.

Nor was it a problem when affordable housing was obliterated with the stroke of a pen, because, of course, they were fortunate enough to have been gifted the rental property in their divorce. The rest of us ladies, well, we should have married up, huh?

They may claim to now be Democrats, through and through, but be careful. They’re certainly not on the team of women. They didn’t care about anyone but themselves, and now that it’s them on the chopping block, well, the pearl clutching is just…I never…

We will not find allies in these women, because like the rest of the Conservative base, they care only about themselves. Ron DeSantis has single handedly destroyed the State of Florida in an eight-year span, and they cared about nothing except this, the discontinuation of their free ride.

Funny. It isn’t us Liberal ladies out here riding for free at all, it seems. But, hey, that’s always the case with a Conservative.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: iStock.com