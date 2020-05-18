Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Focus on Strengths and Dreams: Get To Know Erin M. Kelly

A Focus on Strengths and Dreams: Get To Know Erin M. Kelly

Moving from self-doubt to self-confidence, Erin Kelly writes about removing obstacles in order to move forward toward her goals.

by Leave a Comment

“Every student in my class has a disability; some you can see, others you can’t.” – Mr. DeAntonio, high school biology teacher

If we are honest with ourselves, we all have a difference in ability or disability, whether it is observable by others or not. For some, disability becomes a theme in their lives and they give it permission to slow them down or keep them from pursuing their dreams altogether. Others who are focused and driven face their challenges head-on, determined to succeed in achieving their goals. They inspire and motivate others who have not yet found a way to overcome the challenges presented by their disability. One such inspirational person is Erin M. Kelly, known by her social media handle, @WriterWheels.

Erin M.Kelly started writing for The Good Men Project (GMP) in 2012. Her first piece was “The Science of Respect: The story of how Erin Kelly, a successful writer with Cerebral Palsy, absorbed her biology teacher’s wisdom.” In it, Erin lets us glimpse her early experience as a student, writer, and editor, all as a person who regularly uses a wheelchair. Never using her disability as a social crutch, Erin has been writing her personal stories and poetry consistently since before her college days at Penn State Altoona. Many of her articles have been published in assorted periodicals, including a monthly column in her local print newspaper.

In her 200+ articles for The Good Men Project, Erin writes about the people and events that have inspired her to pursue her career as a writer. She has also served as the Social Justice section editor for GMP, and has edited a few short works outside of GMP. Her collection of poetry, How To Wait, was published in 2018 (Finishing Line Press), after which she began working on her autobiography.

In The Resilient WriterWheels: Can’t Is A Bad Word (Lasting Impact Press), Erin modestly shares her wisdom with a healthy dose of self-evaluating questions. In doing so, she gives the reader insight into the mental-emotional process of moving from self-doubt to self-confidence, removing obstacles in order to move forward toward her goals. As a result, her autobiography is a gem of motivation and inspiration for almost every would-be reader and will be particularly helpful to budding writers. Parents and educators of youth with disabilities will find significant value in Erin’s biography as it will allow them to discern opportunities for improvement in the way they approach teaching and guiding the child.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Learn more about Erin M. Kelly and her work by subscribing to her mailing list: Bit.ly/ResilientWriterWheels

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Christie Clancy of Clancy214 Photography; used with permission

About Lisa M. Blacker

As an Executive Editor for The Good Men Project, I work in both content and business development with a dedicated, passionate team. Doing so has been an enriching experience in my personal and professional growth over the last 3 years. At a time in my life when doors were shut on me---several times figuratively and once literally---this door opened and pulled into use the skills I had acquired in the most-loved of my previous positions.

I find working with clients (contributors/authors) who are working to find their voice quite rewarding. I also appreciate working with well-established writers, helping them to reach a new audience.

My topics of significant interest are psychology, gender and sexuality, environmentalism, social justice, nutrition and wellness, and human relationships. Lucky for me that GMP covers them all, and more!

As Director of Media Partnerships at GMP, I coordinate content sharing with other media companies. Reach me at [email protected]

To include your promotional content or press release on GoodMenProject.com, Use one of these links:
Submit your BOOK listing here.
Submit your Product listing or other promotional article here.

***

Outside of GMP, I am the founder and publisher at Connection Victory Publishing Company where we publish titles authored by GMP authors and others on topics related to social justice & ethics, gender & sexuality, and the spiritual aspects of mental health and wellness. Check out the Connection Victory bookstore HERE.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.