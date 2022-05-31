A Simple Mind Shift To Deal With Life’s Mess Differently

If you’re someone like me, chances are that you had turned a blind eye to the gradual building of mess in your life.You have been through rough patch for quite a sometime now. And now that you have figured it out, I can see you struggling each day to move the needle, affecting various aspects of your life.

Oh!! Not just this, I understand how bad the life’s mess can actually get.

You think you have done nothing wrong for this direful turn of events.I can hear the voice deep inside you trying to tell you -you don’t deserve this.May be, its lying to you.

From failing relations to being broke, experiencing the mental clutter and confusion, which may seem never ending, are just the part of your another normal day.

Life can throw problems you can never be sure about.These testing times seems to follow Murphy’s law religiously, i.e.

Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.

Your beliefs and values doesn’t support you either . In fact, they are one of the reasons why you have landed here.

You have messed up priorities and it’s fine, since you have always behaved as an ideal human version who seeks approval from everyone for the choices he makes.

You can brainstorm, the whole day, on possible paths you want to take in near future, to get out of the mess, you’re currently in.But there’s a problem.

It takes time.

Moreover, you might be self-pitying yourself over the situation. Believe me, it make matters worse.This hasn’t helped anyone and you will be no exception to it.

Understand that you form a major part of the mess

See, you need validation for all your actions.Everyone does.But seeing it as a way to escape and shift the blame on external events won’t do any good to you.

Instead of looking at the events and situations as something that has happened to you, see yourself as a major part of it.Take the responsibility of your role in it.

Seeing it as an external event leaves you with victim mindset.You will start to lose control over your life if you dwell on this mindset.

But when you see yourself as a part of the mess, it gives you the sense of responsibility towards yourself.

The bag of weaknesses that you carry is no longer intact.Its been exposed to you.This leaves you with immense opportunity to work on these and be a better ‘you’ in coming times.

You need to get out of self pity too.We delve into self pity way more often.Self pity can blur the part that you have played in the situation.It renders you powerless.It shuns your weakness.

Stand there with patience.You are done with being the part of problem.Be there to be a part of solution that will unfold in coming times.

Be there to realize how deeply rooted beliefs can be worked out gradually, transforming you into the ‘new you’.Be there to realize, there is no mess but a set of problems that you need to prioritize and solve.

You need to look at your life objectively and not emotionally.

Finally, life is a game of choices.Brainstorm on all the choices you have, to lead a better life.Pick the ones that serve you, and only you.The choices you make now, will shape the coming times for you.It’s up to you, what you choose.No one else can do it for you .

So, choose it wisely. And let the rest, unfold itself to you with time.

