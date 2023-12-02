A ‘Stax Christmas’: A Stockingful of Soul

By Sharon Oliver

The legendary Stax Records label has a yuletide treat for fans of the company’s dynamic roster of musicians and songs. Stax Records and Craft Recordings have just released a 12-track album collection titled Stax Christmas. The album features some of the biggest names in the label’s history with songs like the Emotion’s lyrical lament on “What Do the Lonely Do at Christmas?” and Rufus Thomas’ suggestive plea on “I’ll Be Your Santa Baby.”

Thomas is also joined by his daughter Carla for a more family-friendly duet on “That Makes Christmas Day.” Although covered by many well-known artists, Otis Redding’s rendition of “Merry Christmas Baby” remains the most popular.

Founded in 1957, the Memphis label launched the careers of music giants like Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Sam & Dave, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, and many others. The “Stax Christmas” album will feature reimagined classics and previously unreleased recordings. A white vinyl exclusive edition of “Stax Christmas” is available at StaxRecords.com with bundle options including new merchandise.

Forever a Music Store (FAMS), the collective of independently Black-owned record stores across the US, will stock an exclusive red vinyl edition. The album also contains liner notes by Deanie Parker, Stax’s original director of publicity and later the founding president and CEO of the Soulsville Foundation. Parker was a high-school glee club member with aspirations of being a star when she first met Stax Records co-founder Jim Stewart in 1962.

The album’s lineup of holiday classics includes the following:

Stax Christmas Track List (vinyl)

Side A

Merry Christmas Baby (Alternate Mix) – Otis Redding* Who Took the Merry Out of Christmas – The Staple Singers Winter Wonderland (Take 2) – Booker T. & The MG’s Blue Christmas – Carla Thomas* The Mistletoe and Me – Isaac Hayes Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’ – Albert King

Side B

I’ll Be Your Santa Baby – Rufus Thomas Season’s Greetings – Cix Bits White Christmas – The Rance Allen Group It’s Christmas Time Again (The Christmas Song) – The Temprees What Do the Lonely Do at Christmas? – The Emotions That Makes Christmas Day – Rufus & Carla Thomas

Stax Christmas Track List (CD, digital)

Merry Christmas Baby (Alternate Mix) – Otis Redding* Who Took the Merry Out of Christmas – The Staple Singers Winter Wonderland (Take 2) – Booker T. & The MG’s Blue Christmas – Carla Thomas* The Mistletoe and Me – Isaac Hayes Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’ – Albert King I’ll Be Your Santa Baby – Rufus Thomas Season’s Greetings – Cix Bits White Christmas – The Rance Allen Group It’s Christmas Time Again (The Christmas Song) – The Temprees What Do the Lonely Do at Christmas? – The Emotions That Makes Christmas Day – Rufus & Carla Thomas

*Previously unreleased

This post was previously published on CultureSonar.

