Adrenalize Your Day: 5 Shifts to Success

Have you ever felt like no matter how hard you work, it’s not translating into success? So many of us become overwhelmed by the decisions that we need to make every day that we start doing the busy versus doing the productive work. We become limited by our decisions and distractions to achieve the success that we want. This causes us to feel exhausted and burnt out.

According to recent research, the key to achieving better outcomes may be found in the process of being intentional. A recent article reported that only 12 percent of workers can fully contribute to their work and 53 percent of the time they are doing work that is unproductive. This seems like such an incredible waste of time.

When we are struggling to make decisions, we often complain that we don’t have enough time. The 5 shifts that we will discuss here will help you to focus and be more productive. You will gain clarity in the decisions you will make, and you will realize that you have the time to make it all happen.

Making the shift from going through the motions to taking strategic and purposeful action can lead to improved productivity, more balance and a more fulfilled life. In this article, we’ll explore how five small shifts to your daily routine will adrenalize the transition and start producing real results. To make the shift, set an intention, muster the courage to come out of your comfort zone, create a plan to act on and boundaries around it, and trust the process.

Here are the 5 ways to adrenalize the shift in your routine:

Setting an Intention – A key component of any successful endeavor is to start with an intention. Spend a few minutes each day reflecting on what success looks like for you. What goals and dreams do you have that will move you unstuck? When you know what it is that you want, focus your mind and energy into achieving it. Courage to Come Out of Your Comfort Zone – Growth is impossible if we stay stuck in our comfort zone. It takes courage to come out of this safety net and venture out into the unknown. Commit yourself to taking action steps even if they bring up fears and doubts, as these should be seen as opportunities for growth rather than roadblocks along the way. Make a Plan & Act on It – With clear intentions and courageous mindset in place, it’s time to plan. Having a plan of action is essential to success. Create a plan that will bring you unstuck and make sure it includes attainable goals. Break the plan down into small, manageable tasks that can be completed with ease. Then, act! Procrastination is an unproductive habit; don’t let it get in the way of your success. Creating Time & Boundaries – Success requires dedication and focus; therefore, it’s important to create boundaries for yourself when engaging in activities related to unsticking yourself. Schedule blocks of time throughout the day or week dedicated to achieving your goals; this will help keep distractions at bay and ensure you are maximizing the potential for success. Trust the Process – It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the amount of effort and time it may take to unstuck yourself. Have faith in the process; trust that if you stay committed, you will eventually reach your goal. There will be moments of doubt or fear, but those are all part of growth. As long as you don’t give up, success is inevitable!

Believe in yourself and your dreams; following these 5 shifts to your day will adrenalize your day, lead to more success, and help you unstuck yourself from any situation. With a clear intention, courage to step out of your comfort zone, an actionable plan in place, dedicated time and boundaries set for yourself, and trusting the process – you are sure to make progress towards achieving your goals! With enough focus, dedication, and belief in yourself – you can achieve anything. Best of luck on your journey to success!

—

iStock image