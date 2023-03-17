Air Force Brat and Chair Ignorer

Photo: Air Force Brat, Fire Season Dress, late 2010’s. TDHawkes Archives, retrieved 3 5 23.

Right now, I have Dr. Steve Roger’s (yes, there is a real one) vaunted Objective Function onboard (as the medical professional flys). Most of us identify this equation as the thing that drives us through life.

For me, this is the root equation that drives my life. I know, I know, pretty clinical, but descriptive. We are all that complex.

I elaborate this equation like this: our Objective Function is unique, number-wise, when we talk between all humans, and certainly, all living beings. In shorter terms, each living being has its own number. Acquiring and running those numbers through time and location by event won’t be easy. There are programs for this.

Here is one life picture from my timeline by event (I know you had yours).

I was an Air Force Brat. We traveled everywhere until I was a sophomore in high school, as high school was defined in those days (mid-1970s).

I refused to be a chair for a marriage partner, so I have been power-fluid with respect to mate acquisition and relationship type for most of my life. It shows in my finances and behavior.

I have moved through society in this way for 66 years, 67 soon. Diety Invocation: ‘Oh, Nature, how are you loved?

Loads.’

That is why I have this ongoing internet poetry and other writings extravaganza at medium.com thing going.

This is one way I exist in the here and now. Is it fun?

Yes. This is now part of my ‘Objective Function,’ which really is an Equation (as in: deep learning algorithms compared in terms of numerical outcome values over time) in the Structural Equation Modeling data-handling type plan.

What does that Objective Function Equation look like for me?

That, my friend, is part of the big set we call, “Privacy.”

To all Engineers, and there are many of us.

