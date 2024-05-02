In this episode, Al interviews John MacPhee, CEO of The Jed Foundation (recorded 8-9-23). John describes his own mental health challenges and how they impacted him as a Division I college basketball player.

John also describes the work of The Jed Foundation that supports students and young adults around mental health, resiliency, and suicide prevention. You’ll hear about the work that The Jed Foundation is doing not only in colleges and universities, but in high schools and with superintendents in supporting all students within K-12 schools.

John shares how The Jed Foundation works alongside of their partners to create a comprehensive plan to put systems, programs, and policies in place to create a culture of caring that protects student mental health, builds life skills, and makes it more likely students will seek help and struggling students will be recognized, connected to mental health care, and supported.

To learn more about John and The Jed Foundation, or to become a partner school, visit jedfoundation.org.

