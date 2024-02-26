﻿Alabama’s Anti-IVF Decision & the Supreme Court’s Dobbs Ruling Violate the Religious “Establishment” Clause

The First Amendment’s “Establishment Clause” of the U.S. Constitution specifically bars the government from making any laws “respecting an establishment of religion.” This does not only prohibit the government from establishing an official religion, but it also forbids any governmental action or policy that favors one religion over another.

This month, the Alabama Supreme Court violated this Constitutional protection in its in vitro fertilization (IVF) decision by seriously restricting the handling of fertilized embryos prepared for IVF procedures.

The case stemmed from a wrongful death lawsuit by a couple who claimed their frozen embryos were destroyed in a mishap at a fertility clinic. The court’s ruling can now make it a prosecutable offense for anyone to destroy a fertilized embryo, accidentally or intentionally.

“Justices” ruled in the couples’ favor by proclaiming that embryos are children:

“Unborn children are ‘children’ … without exception based on developmental stage, physical location, or any other ancillary characteristics,” “Justice” Jay Mitchell wrote in majority ruling by the all-Republican court.

Alabama’s cccccChief “Justice,” Tom Parker, drew on passages of the Christian Bible to justify his determination:

“Human life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God,” he wrote in a concurring opinion that invoked the Book of Genesis and the prophet Jeremiah 1:5, and he quoted at length from the writings of 16th- and 17th-century theologians.

“We believe that each human being, from the moment of conception, is made in the image of God, created by Him to reflect His likeness. It is as if the People of Alabama took what was spoken of the prophet Jeremiah and applied it to every unborn person in this state: ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, Before you were born I sanctified you.’ Jeremiah 1:5 (NKJV 1982),” the opinion read.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Even before birth,” added Parker, “all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory.”

In a national case related to issues of reproductive rights, the United States Supreme Court disregarded the issue of precedent when, in 2022, it overturned Roe v. Wade (1973) unraveling the legal right to abortion for nearly the last 50 years in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision. The Court left it to the states to decide whether they would legalize reproductive rights.

Since Dobbs, many state legislatures have banned abortion procedures as well as the safe and effective drugs used in medication abortions, mifepristone and misoprostol. The national drugstore chain, Walgreens, was the first to ban the drugs even in states where abortion remains legal.

Civil rights advocates throughout the nation now fear that as the current trend has been developing since Dobbs, other freedoms are now in jeopardy of being outlawed, such as the sales and use of contraceptive devices and marriage equality.

Christian Nationalist Doublespeak:

Historian Amanda Tyler defines Christian nationalism as,

…a political ideology and cultural framework that seeks to merge American and Christian identities, distorting both the Christian faith and America’s constitutional democracy. Christian nationalism relies on the mythological founding of the United States as a “Christian nation,” singled out for God’s providence in order to fulfill God’s purposes on earth. Christian nationalism demands a privileged place for Christianity in public life, buttressed by the active support of government at all levels.

Anthea Butler distinguishes, more specifically, what is white Christian nationalism:

Simply put, it is the belief that America’s founding is based on Christian principles, white protestant Christianity is the operational religion of the land, and that Christianity should be the foundation of how the nation develops its laws, principles and policies.

Following the deadly attacks on September 11, 2001 by Islamic extremists from Saudi Arabia, several right-wing Christian state governors and state and national legislators fueled further fear and hatred toward Muslims in the United States by falsely alerting their constituents of a so-called sorted and highly organized plot to impose Sharia Law upon the nation.

Sharia (or Shariat) constitutes the range of religious law that comprise part of the Islamic tradition representing Allah’s absolute and unchanging divine law. It originates from the religious foundations of Islam and is based on the sacred texts of Islam, most notably from the Quran and the Hadith (the words, actions, and the silent approval of the Islamic prophet Muhammad transmitted through the narrators.)

Though no such Sharia Law conspiracy was ever unearthed, nonetheless, several states and municipalities passed legislation prohibiting the application or implementation of Sharia law in the courts or in any civil (non-religious) jurisdiction. Other states passed ballot measures that “prohibit the state’s courts from considering foreign, international or religious law.”

These states included Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Dakota, and Tennessee.

If we are to believe the First Amendment’s Religious Establishment Clause of the United States Constitution, these laws would be unfounded and redundant since no religious tradition can be established as the basis for any laws that apply to the people at large.

If we were to ask some of the early founders of the United States whether the country is a “Christian nation,” they might voice the opinion that the United States is not a Christian nation.

They would point to what has come to be called “The Treaty of Tripoli” (Treaty of Peace and Friendship between the United States of America and the Bey and Subjects of Tripoli of Barbary) in advance of the first war fought between the United States and Muslim states (1801-1805). The Treaty was signed in 1797 to ensure commercial rights and to protect U.S. ships in the Mediterranean from Barbary pirates.

The U.S. Congress ratified the Treaty on January 3, 1797, and then it was signed by President John Adams. Article 11 is often referenced when discussions of the role of religion in the United States government arise.

Article 11 states that “the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.” It was worded to put at ease the delegates in Tripoli (Libya) that the U.S. did not hold animosity against member states in the Muslim world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But if we know our U.S. religious history, we must acknowledge that the supposed “wall of separation between church and state” discussed by our founders, especially Jefferson and Madison, has all these years been a mere illusion. If any wall exists, it blows in the wind as a sheer and tattered white sheet with no substance or weight.

From the moment Christopher Columbus and his crew stepped onto the sands of what would become the mighty United States of America, an overarching Christian tone, tenor, and substance has overridden the very foundations of our civil law forming the basis over who can engage in the civil and professional life of the community and nation and to what extent.

From the “Doctrine of Discovery” (Papal decrees granting Christians the right to colonize previously non-Christian countries), to the Puritans establishing their religion as the only acceptable religion at the time, to the Salam Witch Trials, to the no sales on Sunday “Blue Laws,” to forced Christian conversion of enslaved Africans, to Congress passing the “Civilization Act” of 1819 providing U.S. government funding to subsidize Protestant missionary educators to convert indigenous peoples to Christianity.

Then from General Grant expelling “Jews as a class” from Tennessee, to the motto “In God We Trust” first appearing on US coins issued during the Civil War, to Congress officially declaring Christmas as a national holiday, to the Naturalization Act of 1870 revising the 1790 Law and Fourteenth Amendment so that naturalization became limited to white persons and “aliens of African nativity and to persons of African descent,” effectively excluding Chinese and other Asian immigrants of all religious faith backgrounds from naturalization.

Then from the “Chinese Exclusion Act” (renewed 1892, made permanent 1902, repealed 1943) prohibiting Chinese immigration for ten years, to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signing Executive Order 9066 ordering the evacuation and mass incarceration of 120,000 persons of Japanese ancestry, many of whom were Buddhist and U.S. citizens or documented immigrants living on the West Coast.

Then to President Donald Trump’s attempt to “ban all Muslims from entering the United States,” up to and including the unprecedented Supreme Court ruling taking away reproductive health rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022) reversing nearly 50 years of settled law in Roe v. Wade (1973).

Yes, the Alabama and Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decisions have major implications in establishing Christian domination and hegemonic standards regarding what constitutes life – when life begins – in apparent violation of the “establishment” of religion clause in the First Amendment. This decision crossed that essential barrier in violation of the guarantee of religious freedom.

While no religious denomination or faith community can be viewed in monolithic terms, it must be emphasized that reproductive issues pose a complex and complicated issue when discussing any religious denomination. However, some general trends and policies often emerge.

Let us investigate two other monotheistic Abrahamic religions, Islam and Judaism, and review their stands on reproductive freedoms.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Islam:

“[T]he majority of Muslim scholars permit abortion, although they differ on the stage of fetal development beyond which it becomes prohibited.” Azizah Y. al-Hibri, American scholar.

Islamic views on reproductive issues are shaped by Hadith, in addition to opinions of legal and religious scholars. The holy Quran does not address chosen abortion directly, and there exists no explicit prohibitions on a person’s right to choose abortion under Islamic law. The parameters are often set by individual denominations and countries.

All Islamic denominations and sects recommend abortion when the life of the mother is endangered since the mother’s life is considered the highest priority.

The four Sunni Islam schools of thought—Hanafi, Shafi‘i, Hanbali and Maliki (85-90% of Muslims)—hold their own standards regarding if and when abortions are permissible in Islam.

The Maliki madhhab holds “that the fetus is ensouled at the moment of conception” and thus “most Malikis do not permit abortion at any point, seeing God’s hand as actively forming the fetus at every stage of development.”

On the other hand, several Hanafi scholars believe that abortion should be allowed before the 120th day following conception, though some Hanafi scholars teach that an abortion within 120 days is makruh (disapproved, i.e. discouraged).

Sahih al-Bukhari (book of Hadith) writes that the fetus is believed to become a living soul after 120 days of gestation.

In Shia Islam (10-15%), abortion is “forbidden after implantation of the fertilized ovum.” The leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini proclaimed that shari’a forbids abortion without any reason “even at the earliest possible stage.” This dictum is accepted by many other Shiite scholars.

According to Sherman Jackson, “while abortion, even during the first trimester, is forbidden according to a minority of jurists, it is not held to be an offense for which there are criminal or even civil sanctions.”

Judaism:

“The Torah, the Mishnah, the Talmud and later rabbinic sources consider the woman’s physical and emotional health before that of the fetus. Until the baby is born, Judaism considers the fetus to be part of the woman’s body. She is never the villain when difficult choices need to be made.” Rabbi Mara Nathan, sermon titled, “The Right to Choose Is a Jewish Value

In Jewish law, life does not begin at conception. In the Talmud, the fetus is discussed as “mere water” before 40 days of gestation. After this time, the fetus is regarded as a physical part of the pregnant woman’s body. It is not seen as separate from the mother’s body until the birthing process begins and after the first breath of oxygen flows into the lungs, which allows the soul to enter the body.

Since Dobbs, several organizations sued the government for access to reproductive care including abortion. Some of these organizations, for example, Jewish and Muslim, sued on religious grounds since their respective faith traditions and communities allow abortion. For example, from a press release of Muslim Advocates:

“The Supreme Court’s radical decision to overturn Roe v. Wade represents a dangerous Christian nationalization of American law and kicks open the door to future reversals of the right to contraception,” begins the press release, “the right to marry whomever you want and even the right to teach your children a language of your choice. By upholding a law that defines life as beginning at conception, the U.S. Supreme Court has enshrined the religious doctrine of one minority religious community into law — violating the First Amendment principle of religious freedom….”

Several Jewish organizations have already filed suits challenging abortion bans in states such as Ohio, Florida, and Texas.

“There’s going to be a wave of religious freedom lawsuits,” said Rabbi Daniel Bogard, who is married to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We’re going to find out if this country really believes in religious freedom, or whether this country believes in the freedom of a small minority to impose its will on the rest of us.”

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock