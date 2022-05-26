Alex Tha Great – On Childhood Fears That May Never Go Away [Video]

By Button Poetry

Alex tha Great, performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

on childhood fears that may never

0:04

go away when i was younger

0:07

my sisters and i would often play this

0:09

game where they would

0:10

gag me with a scarf bag me up in sheets

0:13

and lock me in a closet

0:15

until my mother got home from work

0:17

except they were only once playing

0:19

it wasn’t much of a game to me that all

0:21

about childhood memories that i feel

0:22

with me

0:23

being terrified and them being

0:25

thoroughly entertained

0:26

isn’t it some of the sickest how

0:27

people can be so overcome with joy over

0:29

your pain now the craziest thing

0:31

is that i don’t know if i’m more

0:32

embarrassed to say i’ve seen a therapist

0:35

to admit just how up i am to even

0:37

need one

0:38

i can’t stand to be in dark places don’t

0:41

like

0:42

feeling like i’m not in control when i

0:44

don’t know what could be lurking out

0:45

from the shadows i’m not afraid of the

0:47

dark

0:48

i’m afraid of what can happen in the

0:51

dark afraid

0:52

of the secrets that linger there of the

0:54

skeletons that will try to bury you with

0:56

them they say the misery loves company

0:57

maybe that’s why i don’t like to be

0:59

alone i sleep with the light on

1:00

in every room of my house but i can’t

1:02

stand mirrors who wants to magnify their

1:04

own flaws i have this fear talking to

1:06

strangers

1:06

don’t get too close to anyone too soon

1:09

and i swear

1:10

i’ll never say candyman in a bathroom

1:12

again

1:13

in the back of my mind i know i know

1:16

he’s got this hidden vendetta against me

1:17

from 20 years ago and i know

1:19

i know this got to sound crazy but

1:21

i’m not crazy just a paranoia got a way

1:23

of creeping up on you i don’t like when

1:24

people stand behind me

1:26

hands in your pockets for too long can

1:27

mean you nothing but harm and i don’t

1:29

know why sometimes i just shake

1:30

tremendously i can’t sit still i get

1:32

nervous jitters i’m always crying

1:34

i think i’m happy it’s more of a

1:36

condemnation than a declaration to me

1:38

but i’m tired y’all

1:40

tired of playing a part of the broken

1:41

girl of the shattered woman

1:44

this movie has already been cast too

1:45

many times the bitter battered angry

1:48

black as a stereotype i am now willing

1:50

to unmask i’m asking questions

1:52

i already know the answers to i’m

1:53

screaming in quiet places i’m banging on

1:56

every locked door i see i just want to

1:58

be validated

1:59

yesterday i cuddled myself in the

2:01

darkest corner of the room singing sweet

2:03

spirituals and crying shamelessly

2:04

through the night

2:05

sometimes i just need to get out of my

2:07

own head not realizing the door has

2:09

already been opened in the end

2:11

a small part of me is still just a

2:12

little girl trapped in the closet

2:15

waiting for the day that my mother

2:17

finally

2:18

gets home

2:25

[Applause]

2:28

you

