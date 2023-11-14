Alinka Rutkowska: Create Your Future

In this empowering episode of Championship Leadership, we had the pleasure to interview Alinka Rutkowska, CEO and Founder of Leaders Press, a company that helps entrepreneurs turn their book ideas into bestsellers. She will walk us through her incredible journey, from working in a multinational company to pursuing and creating a business that boosts her full potential and helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses and leave a legacy.

Now, Alinka is on a mission to help thousands of entrepreneurs share their wisdom with the world.

These and more!!

In This Episode:

[2:02] What does championship leadership mean to Alinka?

[3:08] Who is Alinka Rutkowska and what brought her to where she is today?

[06:05] Leaders that have influenced her.

[12:54] Her vision, future plans, and the impact she wants to make.

[16:08] A turning point inside of her life.

[21:38] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Championship leadership is leading by example so being the champion that you would like others to become.”

“Sometimes you just have to follow your gut.”

“You need to know what your destination or your desired destination is, or you know how you are going to get there.”

“Impossible is just an opinion.”

About The Guest:

Alinka Rutkowska is a USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, and a top 100 Amazon bestselling author in business and money. She’s sold more than 100,000 copies of her books and her book creation process has been showcased in Entrepreneur magazine .

She’s also the founder of LibraryBub , which connects independent authors with 10,000+ librarians. As a sought-after lecturer, she has been voted Top 5 speaker and named Most Creative Book Marketer at the Bestseller Summit Online. She has been engaged for dozens of speaking events, including the Women in Publishing summit, The Publishing Profits Podcast, and the Alliance of Independent Authors’ Self-Publishing Advice Conference.

She’s been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox Business, along with Writer’s Digest, the Alliance of Independence Authors, the International Book Publishers’ Association, and many more.

Alinka is an official member of the Forbes Business Council.

Photo credit: Author