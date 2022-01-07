Get Daily Email
All I Wanted: A Shared Path

When your relationship is on the rocks.

I don’t want this to be complicated

All I want is the simple love that we found —

that feeling that made me want to stay with you,

to be with you,

to wake up and go to sleep with you

I know things are not easy right now but I also know that life gives you challenges

Most of all I hope we can get through these and come out in a new place

Full of sunshine and light

Pay no attention to dark thoughts

Channel your energy into all things positive and bright

I know what it’s like to feel stuck

Unsticking happens when you realize you have agency to change things

So embrace the change

Plan it

Do it

Anything is possible

We are in this together

Let’s get unstuck

Back on track

Alayne Unterberger lives in Tampa FL with her miniature poodle Giovanni. She is an anthropologist, researcher, Hurricane Irma survivor, non-profit executive, adjunct professor and life-long learner who loves to travel. Follow me @ dralayne.

When you become a medium.com member and use my link, you can support my writing habit because I get a portion of your monthly subscription: https://dralayne.medium.com/membership

If you’d like, buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/alayneu (I love tips!)

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Alayne Unterberger

Researcher, Instructor, public health and anthropology practitioner, nonprofit person and aspiring writer. I work with people in marginalized communities who want to improve their worlds and I am a life-long learner of cultural humility.

Follow me on Medium:
dralayne.medium.com.

