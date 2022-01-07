All I Wanted: A Shared Path

I don’t want this to be complicated
All I want is the simple love that we found —
that feeling that made me want to stay with you,
to be with you,
to wake up and go to sleep with you
I know things are not easy right now but I also know that life gives you challenges
Most of all I hope we can get through these and come out in a new place
Full of sunshine and light
Pay no attention to dark thoughts
Channel your energy into all things positive and bright
I know what it’s like to feel stuck
Unsticking happens when you realize you have agency to change things
So embrace the change
Plan it
Do it
Anything is possible
We are in this together
Let’s get unstuck
Back on track
…
Alayne Unterberger lives in Tampa FL with her miniature poodle Giovanni. She is an anthropologist, researcher, Hurricane Irma survivor, non-profit executive, adjunct professor and life-long learner who loves to travel.
—
***
—
