All There Is Left Is a Silhouette

I don’t see you anymore.

Ever since I understood love
There was a picture in my head
Clear as day
Beautiful as spring
Smiling
Welcoming

Every time I found love in somebody
I tried to paint a face on the picture

Every time the love did not become mine
The picture shattered, shattered, and shattered

Every time my heart ached
My faith in love diminished

All there is left is a silhouette
Like shapes of clouds in the sky
I don’t know what the picture is
But if I concentrate hard enough
Your shape emerges faceless

It is fading away
I don’t have the energy to stop it

A spot that I reserved for you
It is now filled with stones of hurt

I don’t know if I find this love today
Will I be able to remove the wall and let you in?

About Tarun Gupta

I am not a wannabe writer or a person pursuing writing. I am a writer. Given, I started writing consistently only about four years ago since 2017. I still wander in and out of worlds in my imagination. I create worlds and try to play God within those worlds. There is always a story cooking in my head, but it isn't certain whether it will become tangible and comes out on paper. I am a bit moody that way.

tarun-gupta.medium.com

