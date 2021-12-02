Ever since I understood love
There was a picture in my head
Clear as day
Beautiful as spring
Smiling
Welcoming
Every time I found love in somebody
I tried to paint a face on the picture
Every time the love did not become mine
The picture shattered, shattered, and shattered
Every time my heart ached
My faith in love diminished
All there is left is a silhouette
Like shapes of clouds in the sky
I don’t know what the picture is
But if I concentrate hard enough
Your shape emerges faceless
It is fading away
I don’t have the energy to stop it
A spot that I reserved for you
It is now filled with stones of hurt
I don’t know if I find this love today
Will I be able to remove the wall and let you in?
—
