Amanda Barrick – Biochemistry [Video]

"Some things have to be etched into our skin and muscle and bone until we learn it's oka to be alone"

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

A Runner-Up from the 2020 Button Poetry Video Contest

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
[Music]
00:19
it was a day you knew you would never be
00:20
the same
00:22
the day your dna altered to speak the
00:24
language of her name
00:26
as a scientist i can understand the art
00:30
of this speaking i did not know the road
00:34
i would walk for you
00:35
each mile a reminder of how your scars
00:38
bubbled in the heat as if to say i
00:42
was once alive not
00:45
contrived of some need to be noticed or
00:47
fixed you see
00:48
some things have to be etched into our
00:50
skin and
00:51
muscle and bone until we learn it’s okay
00:55
to be alone
00:56
in this form
01:00
[Music]
01:09
so is it biochemistry or is it just
01:13
you and me i lay my valance next to
01:16
yours to see how they react
01:18
yet when i struck you i only
01:22
bounced back and the impact took the air
01:25
from my lungs
01:26
i could feel the weight of expectation
01:28
hanging from your tongue
01:29
i did not feel youth had prepared me
01:32
for this longing for who i’d become
01:37
and if it was awe i was feeling i did
01:40
not know it
01:41
never before had i been struck by
01:43
something so direct
01:45
i felt as though we were the only two
01:47
humans to ever
01:48
inspect this territory and my heart took
01:52
inventory
01:54
of every hurt to cross your path of
01:57
different ways to make you laugh
01:59
i decided then and there this would be
02:02
my craft
02:20
do
02:26
[Music]
02:28
for i have seen the moon over alaska
02:33
it is the highest state only a woman’s
02:36
body could do her justice and i swear to
02:38
god some days i wish
02:40
it was just us and it’s not that the
02:43
world
02:44
falls away when i’m with you quite the
02:47
opposite
02:48
in fact i see the world as a runaway kid
02:52
and i got the bus routes back so is it
02:55
biochemistry or is it just
02:58
you and me that makes my heart
03:02
such a lovely lovely centerpiece
03:07
a reminder that love
03:11
it can sustain simply
03:16
by trying
03:31
[Applause]
03:42
[Music]
04:05
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

