An Overlooked Aspect of Men’s Health – Shana James

I want you to be alive and well, healthy and able to connect with your loved ones! Even in the midst of a pandemic, and maybe more importantly in the midst of a pandemic, we can focus on getting healthier.
Since it’s Men’s Health Month, it’s a great time to assess all aspects of your health.
Have you considered how you’re doing in these domains?
- Physical
- Emotional
- Social
- Spiritual
- Intellectual
- Financial
- Occupational
- Environmental
Today’s Man Alive Podcast topic is about what I call Relational Health. It’s an often overlooked aspect of relationships that is a combination of the Social and Emotional categories. It’s not just about making sure you have others to spend time with, but making sure your relationships and interactions are high quality — supportive, honest, inspiring, connected.
In this solo episode I discussed:
- 3 important foundations of Relational Health
- Why people in romantic relationships sometimes feel more alone than when single
- How harshness and assumptions kill spark and connection
- What has people settle for unsatisfying relationships
- Conversations you can have with a partner to create a healthier dynamic
Listen to this and other Man Alive Episodes here on iTunes or here on my website.
.