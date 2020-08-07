Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / An Overlooked Aspect of Men’s Health – Shana James

An Overlooked Aspect of Men’s Health – Shana James

Since it’s Men’s Health Month, it’s a great time to assess all aspects of your health.

by Leave a Comment

I want you to be alive and well, healthy and able to connect with your loved ones! Even in the midst of a pandemic, and maybe more importantly in the midst of a pandemic, we can focus on getting healthier.

Since it’s Men’s Health Month, it’s a great time to assess all aspects of your health.

Have you considered how you’re doing in these domains?

  • Physical
  • Emotional
  • Social
  • Spiritual
  • Intellectual
  • Financial
  • Occupational
  • Environmental

Today’s Man Alive Podcast topic is about what I call Relational Health. It’s an often overlooked aspect of relationships that is a combination of the Social and Emotional categories. It’s not just about making sure you have others to spend time with, but making sure your relationships and interactions are high quality — supportive, honest, inspiring, connected.

In this solo episode I discussed:

  • 3 important foundations of Relational Health
  • Why people in romantic relationships sometimes feel more alone than when single
  • How harshness and assumptions kill spark and connection
  • What has people settle for unsatisfying relationships
  • Conversations you can have with a partner to create a healthier dynamic

Listen to this and other Man Alive Episodes here on iTunes or here on my website.

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x