An Overlooked Aspect of Men’s Health – Shana James

I want you to be alive and well, healthy and able to connect with your loved ones! Even in the midst of a pandemic, and maybe more importantly in the midst of a pandemic, we can focus on getting healthier.

Since it’s Men’s Health Month, it’s a great time to assess all aspects of your health.

Have you considered how you’re doing in these domains?

Physical

Emotional

Social

Spiritual

Intellectual

Financial

Occupational

Environmental

Today’s Man Alive Podcast topic is about what I call Relational Health. It’s an often overlooked aspect of relationships that is a combination of the Social and Emotional categories. It’s not just about making sure you have others to spend time with, but making sure your relationships and interactions are high quality — supportive, honest, inspiring, connected.

In this solo episode I discussed:

3 important foundations of Relational Health

Why people in romantic relationships sometimes feel more alone than when single

How harshness and assumptions kill spark and connection

What has people settle for unsatisfying relationships

Conversations you can have with a partner to create a healthier dynamic

Listen to this and other Man Alive Episodes here on iTunes or here on my website.