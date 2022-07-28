Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Ancestor Moment

Ancestor Moment

Right now.

by Leave a Comment

We all have two parents,

whoever they were,

however they got here,

but here is where we all are right now. We even have a hadron collector to chase now

Now. We have come that far.

We will keep going. All of us.

Fine. My journey started with a conception achieved by those two kids above,

off in old Britain. They left their families in the US midwest (Kansas and Oklahoma), and before that, their ancestors came from many other places.

TDHawkes, Old Picture Archives. Granddad’s old family daguerreotype, preserved all these years.

TDHawkes, Old Picture Archives. Maternal mother’s line back through time (grandmother of the author is the toddler at right). The matriarch (my maternal grandmother’s mother) with her husband standing behind her. All are dead now.

I think about my parents as kids and am glad I lived here on Earth among those who were my family, friends, and colleagues.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Author

About Teresa Hawkes

A Warren Democrat. I am sitting shiva for Justice Ginsberg for a year (September 18, 2020–2021). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiva_(Judaism)#:

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x