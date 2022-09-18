Anniversary Cards From Hell

Today’s my anniversary.

Yup. And I was in CVS looking for a card. Cause that’s what we do. My husband and I exchange stupid cards every year.

“Growing closer EVERY DAY. More in LOVE in every way.”

Ugh, no.

That’s not going to work.

“I want you to know,

especially today,

that I’ll always be there for you.

I’ll always believe in us.”

I’m not sure about that one, as I put it back on the display. Let’s see what else there is.

“It feels good in life to travel through life

with my best friend

a man I admire, respect, and love

more than anyone else in the world.

I know good things are ahead of us

because God is with us…”

NOPE. I have a straight sling shot to HELL. I am not buying any religous card that is 1000000000% ironic. I seriously can’t add enough zeros.

“You never quite know

what a year will bring

from unexpected challenges

to unexpected blessings.

But the wonderful thing

about being married is

you always know

that, come what may,

you can count on each other

for support, for understanding,

and for unconditional love.”

Awww. That one made me sigh. Too bad it doesn’t apply in my case. LOL. Understanding? HA! I don’t think so.

Unconditional? Eh, maybe? Unconditional lite is more accurate. “Don’t piss me off or disagree with me, and maybe I’ll love you forever.”

“Our wedding day seems like only yesterday,

because our love feels brand new to me now

as it did then.

And you are everything to me now

as you were back then.

It’s like we’re always just beginning

and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

My eyes are rolling back so hard. You have got to be kidding me. I can’t look at any more cards — I just need to pick the least offensive one. My brain is going to explode.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Two hearts become one…

Two lives somehow blend…

Through all of life’s struggles,

Two people

Stay partners

and friends.”

I can feel bile rise.

Who stays friends? WHO? Because I’d like to know. I think we are partners, yes. Pretty decent roommates. But friends — not so much.

“It’s been some time

since our wedding day.

And through all the highs and lows

unforgettable moments and memories

we’ve shared along the way —

I’ve grown to love you more

than I ever thought possible.”

Well, the time part is true. Everything else is a lie. The irony.

“This is a little love note…

to remind you

how much I need you

how much I appreciate you

and how very, very much I love you.”

And we have a winner! A simple message with a clean graphic of a heart. It’s perfect! I don’t have to barf giving it! I could have skipped the “very very” part but, oh well. It will have to do.

What is wrong with Hallmark? Can’t we have some reality based sentiments like, “Another anniversary? I’m sick of you…but I’m still here.”

Next year I’m going with a blank card. It will have, “Happy Anniversary” on the inside.

Bingo. We’re done.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock