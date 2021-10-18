Sonnet 58 – anxiety, thou art heartless

Why doth choose to wrestle ‘gainst anxiety,

when the best one can wish for is a draw?

Base and vile, thou a faceless banshee

who rips at sense and soul with savage claw.

One’s mind turns in, perseverates, to seize,

and all soon turns to madness once again.

To crush the heart & mind with ceaseless squeeze;

can one don battle dress versus its reign?

Dread crushes mind and soul twixt Symplegades,

slowly, with great relish, all hands drowned.

Please hoist the SOS ‘til is full raised

And all aboard are rendered dry and sound.

To fight on to the death is courageous.

Please, take your first step, ‘tis for the ages.

—May 2020.

—

***

—

Shutterstock