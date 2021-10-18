Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Anxiety, Thou Art Heartless

Anxiety, Thou Art Heartless

One’s mind turns in, perseverates, to seize, and all soon turns to madness once again.

by Leave a Comment

Sonnet 58 – anxiety, thou art heartless

Why doth choose to wrestle ‘gainst anxiety,

when the best one can wish for is a draw?

Base and vile, thou a faceless banshee

who rips at sense and soul with savage claw.

One’s mind turns in, perseverates, to seize,

and all soon turns to madness once again.

To crush the heart & mind with ceaseless squeeze;

can one don battle dress versus its reign?

Dread crushes mind and soul twixt Symplegades,

slowly, with great relish, all hands drowned.

Please hoist the SOS ‘til is full raised

And all aboard are rendered dry and sound.

To fight on to the death is courageous.

Please, take your first step, ‘tis for the ages.

—May 2020.

 

 

***

Shutterstock

About David Stanley

David L. Stanley, B.Sc., M.A. is an educator, author & poet, voice-over actor, and speaker. His freelance work has appeared in national print and web magazines on men, depression and suicide, melanoma, fatherhood, professional bicycle racing, diversity issues, and the Flint Water Crisis.
Inspired by the death of his father in January 2019, he began to work in sonnets. His work has appeared in Stanchion literary magazine, and a variety of websites. He has read his poems at three Dad 2.0 summits, the world’s largest gathering of dad bloggers, supporters, and brands.
His latest book is Rants & Mutters, an essay collection. He co-authored From Jim Crow to CEO, the Willie Artis Story, available via AUX Media. His first book, Melanoma, It Started with a Freckle, was released in 2016 on the McGann imprint.

