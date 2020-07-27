Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Arrival Movie’s “Dirty Sci-Fi”: Remixing the Genre

Arrival Movie’s “Dirty Sci-Fi”: Remixing the Genre

We explore how the film departs from standard conventions of the sci-fi genre and the film's deeper meaning.

by Leave a Comment

Arrival (2016) is not your average sci-fi movie. We explore how the film departs from standard conventions of the sci-fi genre and the film’s deeper meaning.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:03
arrival is not your average sci-fi movie
00:06
after mysterious spacecrafts appear in
00:09
12 locations across earth linguistics
00:12
expert Louise banks must figure out how
00:14
to communicate with the aliens to
00:16
identify their purpose here and
00:17
ultimately save humanity from themselves
00:20
sure the film has many classic sci-fi
00:23
ingredients aliens advanced science and
00:26
technology seeing the future and a
00:28
global conflict that threatens mankind’s
00:30
survival but arrival departs from
00:33
standard sci-fi conventions with some
00:35
unorthodox elements a present-day world
00:38
setting rather than an alternate reality
00:39
the absence of futuristic technology or
00:42
over time-travel organic shapes and
00:45
effects instead of flashy spectacle and
00:47
most of all by telling an epic story in
00:50
a realistic close to home naturalistic
00:52
style that director denis villeneuve
00:54
calls dirty sci-fi the documentary like
00:58
feeling draws us in and makes the
00:59
characters relatable so we feel as if
01:01
these incredible events could just as
01:03
easily happen to us because we’re so
01:05
used to certain sci-fi conventions we
01:07
have preconceived notions about the look
01:09
of extraterrestrials droids or robots we
01:12
expect to see advanced technology and we
01:15
assume aliens will probably be a
01:16
nefarious threat to mankind but by
01:19
subverting our expectations arrivals
01:21
different sci-fi spin underscores it’s
01:24
timely all too relevant message
01:26
beware the dangers of relying on our
01:28
preconceptions about the foreign or
01:30
unknown in today’s fractured
01:32
socio-political climate we face an
01:34
urgent need to communicate in visual
01:37
terms dirty sci-fi comes down to a
01:39
naturalistic filming style that makes us
01:41
feel close to the characters we create
01:44
an approach for the movie that we call
01:46
dirty sci-fi we were trying to create
01:49
the feeling that this was happening on
01:51
the bad Tuesday morning going away from
01:54
the scope of the huge movies unit going
01:56
away from the flesh we’re not trying to
01:58
make something delicate a rival takes
01:59
inspiration from the classic Steven
02:01
Spielberg’s Close Encounters
02:03
the third kind if you think about what
02:05
that movie did the way Spiller cast that
02:07
film with very real looking people in
02:09
their houses and what they wore and the
02:11
cars they drove it it felt like people
02:14
that you know that’s why I think that
02:16
you have these very relatable people in
02:18
an extraordinary situation instead of
02:20
the more average Syfy’s typical hollow
02:22
spectacle for its own sake arrival
02:25
enters the alien contact story via
02:27
Louise’s personal experiences with her
02:29
daughter grounding us in the larger
02:31
global events in a natural connective
02:33
way I always felt that it was one of the
02:35
rare sci-fi that had that was grounded
02:38
in emotion while many Syfy’s are set in
02:40
a future alternate reality or parallel
02:42
world the events in arrival take place
02:45
in hours he wanted it to feel like it
02:48
could happen any day so it doesn’t exist
02:50
in another universe it exists in our
02:52
universe typically sci-fi softn revolve
02:54
around technology that doesn’t yet exist
02:56
in our time but here apart from the
02:59
aliens unknowable mysteries the only
03:02
available technology and tools our
03:03
current science and linguistics now I
03:06
didn’t want that the humans to use
03:08
technology that didn’t exist I wanted
03:10
them to then to use what is available to
03:13
be you
03:14
talk with idioms you will use a
03:16
whiteboard with a marker most science
03:19
fiction films rely on a fair amount of
03:21
suspended disbelief but there’s very
03:24
little magic going on here the events
03:27
are plausible even if aliens haven’t yet
03:29
made contact they could wouldn’t be so
03:32
so shocked to something like this happen
03:34
like someday we couldn’t be visited
03:35
likewise Louisa sessions going through
03:38
the methodical steps of teaching
03:40
language to the aliens
03:41
helps the movies realistic outlay as a
03:44
thought experiment part of challenging
03:46
our sci-fi preconceptions means not
03:48
giving us the obvious threatening aliens
03:50
we expect instead arrivals
03:53
extraterrestrials feel organic a
03:55
dreamlike surrealist mashup of
03:57
recognizable animals from our natural
03:59
world I wanted them to have a huge
04:01
strong presence like a whale or maybe
04:04
you can have that feeling with elephants
04:05
too strong instinctive presence and then
04:09
the deep individuals the spaceship
04:11
alludes to a symbolic space presenting
04:14
enlightening ideas and thoughts when we
04:16
ultimately step into the spaceship which
04:18
is ultimately a temple is a place where
04:20
a certain level of truthfulness is
04:22
revealed we don’t feel frightened to be
04:24
in the shit we actually feel enlightened
04:25
to be in the shit
04:26
the spaceship also alludes to the
04:28
relationship with life and birth the
04:30
long tube-like shape of the entrance to
04:32
the ship’s internal chamber mirrors the
04:34
shape of the birth canal it suggests
04:36
that in parallel with the aliens
04:37
emergence there’s an awakening new
04:39
growth and understanding of the universe
04:41
and life beyond that of Earth somewhat
04:43
unusual for a sci-fi the film flips the
04:46
obvious old-fashioned visual
04:47
connotations of dark is bad and light is
04:50
good here darkness doesn’t need to be
04:52
feared it’s just the unknown what’s yet
04:55
to be discovered
04:56
the imagery reflects the theme that the
04:58
unfamiliar doesn’t have to be
05:00
unwelcoming there’s a visual trajectory
05:02
about starting in a dark place which is
05:04
sort of the unknown and ending in a
05:06
place that’s a little bit more elevated
05:08
enlightening oneself and coming to
05:09
realization of where we are as human
05:11
beings ultimately most sci-fi movies
05:13
emphasize feelings of isolation
05:15
fearfulness and caution for dark futures
05:18
that could result from misguided human
05:20
intelligence and hubris but arrival
05:22
leaves us with a warm
05:23
optimistic message while most national
05:26
governments and militaries immediately
05:27
assumed aliens are here to attack
05:29
probably because they’ve seen way too
05:31
many conventional sci-fi about alien
05:33
attacks arrival ways up other reasons
05:35
that we might be visited by aliens and
05:37
suggests that their arrival could be a
05:39
gift by doing sci-fi differently the
05:42
film’s message of hope has a better
05:44
chance of being heard – moreover by
05:47
pairing the alien contact story with
05:48
Louise’s relationship with her daughter
05:50
arrival conveys that real communication
05:53
means loving one another despite the
05:55
risks one of the biggest key messages
05:58
that I found in the story that I wanted
06:00
to try and impart in the film is the
06:03
need for communication we need for
06:05
clarity arrival combines a personal
06:08
intimate story with larger universal
06:10
themes about the need for human
06:12
communication and connection
06:20
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x