Arrival Movie’s “Dirty Sci-Fi”: Remixing the Genre

Arrival (2016) is not your average sci-fi movie. We explore how the film departs from standard conventions of the sci-fi genre and the film’s deeper meaning.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
00:03
arrival is not your average sci-fi movie
00:06
after mysterious spacecrafts appear in
00:09
12 locations across earth linguistics
00:12
expert Louise banks must figure out how
00:14
to communicate with the aliens to
00:16
identify their purpose here and
00:17
ultimately save humanity from themselves
00:20
sure the film has many classic sci-fi
00:23
ingredients aliens advanced science and
00:26
technology seeing the future and a
00:28
global conflict that threatens mankind’s
00:30
survival but arrival departs from
00:33
standard sci-fi conventions with some
00:35
unorthodox elements a present-day world
00:38
setting rather than an alternate reality
00:39
the absence of futuristic technology or
00:42
over time-travel organic shapes and
00:45
effects instead of flashy spectacle and
00:47
most of all by telling an epic story in
00:50
a realistic close to home naturalistic
00:52
style that director denis villeneuve
00:54
calls dirty sci-fi the documentary like
00:58
feeling draws us in and makes the
00:59
characters relatable so we feel as if
01:01
these incredible events could just as
01:03
easily happen to us because we’re so
01:05
used to certain sci-fi conventions we
01:07
have preconceived notions about the look
01:09
of extraterrestrials droids or robots we
01:12
expect to see advanced technology and we
01:15
assume aliens will probably be a
01:16
nefarious threat to mankind but by
01:19
subverting our expectations arrivals
01:21
different sci-fi spin underscores it’s
01:24
timely all too relevant message
01:26
beware the dangers of relying on our
01:28
preconceptions about the foreign or
01:30
unknown in today’s fractured
01:32
socio-political climate we face an
01:34
urgent need to communicate in visual
01:37
terms dirty sci-fi comes down to a
01:39
naturalistic filming style that makes us
01:41
feel close to the characters we create
01:44
an approach for the movie that we call
01:46
dirty sci-fi we were trying to create
01:49
the feeling that this was happening on
01:51
the bad Tuesday morning going away from
01:54
the scope of the huge movies unit going
01:56
away from the flesh we’re not trying to
01:58
make something delicate a rival takes
01:59
inspiration from the classic Steven
02:01
Spielberg’s Close Encounters
02:03
the third kind if you think about what
02:05
that movie did the way Spiller cast that
02:07
film with very real looking people in
02:09
their houses and what they wore and the
02:11
cars they drove it it felt like people
02:14
that you know that’s why I think that
02:16
you have these very relatable people in
02:18
an extraordinary situation instead of
02:20
the more average Syfy’s typical hollow
02:22
spectacle for its own sake arrival
02:25
enters the alien contact story via
02:27
Louise’s personal experiences with her
02:29
daughter grounding us in the larger
02:31
global events in a natural connective
02:33
way I always felt that it was one of the
02:35
rare sci-fi that had that was grounded
02:38
in emotion while many Syfy’s are set in
02:40
a future alternate reality or parallel
02:42
world the events in arrival take place
02:45
in hours he wanted it to feel like it
02:48
could happen any day so it doesn’t exist
02:50
in another universe it exists in our
02:52
universe typically sci-fi softn revolve
02:54
around technology that doesn’t yet exist
02:56
in our time but here apart from the
02:59
aliens unknowable mysteries the only
03:02
available technology and tools our
03:03
current science and linguistics now I
03:06
didn’t want that the humans to use
03:08
technology that didn’t exist I wanted
03:10
them to then to use what is available to
03:13
be you
03:14
talk with idioms you will use a
03:16
whiteboard with a marker most science
03:19
fiction films rely on a fair amount of
03:21
suspended disbelief but there’s very
03:24
little magic going on here the events
03:27
are plausible even if aliens haven’t yet
03:29
made contact they could wouldn’t be so
03:32
so shocked to something like this happen
03:34
like someday we couldn’t be visited
03:35
likewise Louisa sessions going through
03:38
the methodical steps of teaching
03:40
language to the aliens
03:41
helps the movies realistic outlay as a
03:44
thought experiment part of challenging
03:46
our sci-fi preconceptions means not
03:48
giving us the obvious threatening aliens
03:50
we expect instead arrivals
03:53
extraterrestrials feel organic a
03:55
dreamlike surrealist mashup of
03:57
recognizable animals from our natural
03:59
world I wanted them to have a huge
04:01
strong presence like a whale or maybe
04:04
you can have that feeling with elephants
04:05
too strong instinctive presence and then
04:09
the deep individuals the spaceship
04:11
alludes to a symbolic space presenting
04:14
enlightening ideas and thoughts when we
04:16
ultimately step into the spaceship which
04:18
is ultimately a temple is a place where
04:20
a certain level of truthfulness is
04:22
revealed we don’t feel frightened to be
04:24
in the shit we actually feel enlightened
04:25
to be in the shit
04:26
the spaceship also alludes to the
04:28
relationship with life and birth the
04:30
long tube-like shape of the entrance to
04:32
the ship’s internal chamber mirrors the
04:34
shape of the birth canal it suggests
04:36
that in parallel with the aliens
04:37
emergence there’s an awakening new
04:39
growth and understanding of the universe
04:41
and life beyond that of Earth somewhat
04:43
unusual for a sci-fi the film flips the
04:46
obvious old-fashioned visual
04:47
connotations of dark is bad and light is
04:50
good here darkness doesn’t need to be
04:52
feared it’s just the unknown what’s yet
04:55
to be discovered
04:56
the imagery reflects the theme that the
04:58
unfamiliar doesn’t have to be
05:00
unwelcoming there’s a visual trajectory
05:02
about starting in a dark place which is
05:04
sort of the unknown and ending in a
05:06
place that’s a little bit more elevated
05:08
enlightening oneself and coming to
05:09
realization of where we are as human
05:11
beings ultimately most sci-fi movies
05:13
emphasize feelings of isolation
05:15
fearfulness and caution for dark futures
05:18
that could result from misguided human
05:20
intelligence and hubris but arrival
05:22
leaves us with a warm
05:23
optimistic message while most national
05:26
governments and militaries immediately
05:27
assumed aliens are here to attack
05:29
probably because they’ve seen way too
05:31
many conventional sci-fi about alien
05:33
attacks arrival ways up other reasons
05:35
that we might be visited by aliens and
05:37
suggests that their arrival could be a
05:39
gift by doing sci-fi differently the
05:42
film’s message of hope has a better
05:44
chance of being heard – moreover by
05:47
pairing the alien contact story with
05:48
Louise’s relationship with her daughter
05:50
arrival conveys that real communication
05:53
means loving one another despite the
05:55
risks one of the biggest key messages
05:58
that I found in the story that I wanted
06:00
to try and impart in the film is the
06:03
need for communication we need for
06:05
clarity arrival combines a personal
06:08
intimate story with larger universal
06:10
themes about the need for human
06:12
communication and connection
06:20
you
