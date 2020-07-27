Arrival Movie’s “Dirty Sci-Fi”: Remixing the Genre

Arrival (2016) is not your average sci-fi movie. We explore how the film departs from standard conventions of the sci-fi genre and the film’s deeper meaning.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:03

arrival is not your average sci-fi movie

00:06

after mysterious spacecrafts appear in

00:09

12 locations across earth linguistics

00:12

expert Louise banks must figure out how

00:14

to communicate with the aliens to

00:16

identify their purpose here and

00:17

ultimately save humanity from themselves

00:20

sure the film has many classic sci-fi

00:23

ingredients aliens advanced science and

00:26

technology seeing the future and a

00:28

global conflict that threatens mankind’s

00:30

survival but arrival departs from

00:33

standard sci-fi conventions with some

00:35

unorthodox elements a present-day world

00:38

setting rather than an alternate reality

00:39

the absence of futuristic technology or

00:42

over time-travel organic shapes and

00:45

effects instead of flashy spectacle and

00:47

most of all by telling an epic story in

00:50

a realistic close to home naturalistic

00:52

style that director denis villeneuve

00:54

calls dirty sci-fi the documentary like

00:58

feeling draws us in and makes the

00:59

characters relatable so we feel as if

01:01

these incredible events could just as

01:03

easily happen to us because we’re so

01:05

used to certain sci-fi conventions we

01:07

have preconceived notions about the look

01:09

of extraterrestrials droids or robots we

01:12

expect to see advanced technology and we

01:15

assume aliens will probably be a

01:16

nefarious threat to mankind but by

01:19

subverting our expectations arrivals

01:21

different sci-fi spin underscores it’s

01:24

timely all too relevant message

01:26

beware the dangers of relying on our

01:28

preconceptions about the foreign or

01:30

unknown in today’s fractured

01:32

socio-political climate we face an

01:34

urgent need to communicate in visual

01:37

terms dirty sci-fi comes down to a

01:39

naturalistic filming style that makes us

01:41

feel close to the characters we create

01:44

an approach for the movie that we call

01:46

dirty sci-fi we were trying to create

01:49

the feeling that this was happening on

01:51

the bad Tuesday morning going away from

01:54

the scope of the huge movies unit going

01:56

away from the flesh we’re not trying to

01:58

make something delicate a rival takes

01:59

inspiration from the classic Steven

02:01

Spielberg’s Close Encounters

02:03

the third kind if you think about what

02:05

that movie did the way Spiller cast that

02:07

film with very real looking people in

02:09

their houses and what they wore and the

02:11

cars they drove it it felt like people

02:14

that you know that’s why I think that

02:16

you have these very relatable people in

02:18

an extraordinary situation instead of

02:20

the more average Syfy’s typical hollow

02:22

spectacle for its own sake arrival

02:25

enters the alien contact story via

02:27

Louise’s personal experiences with her

02:29

daughter grounding us in the larger

02:31

global events in a natural connective

02:33

way I always felt that it was one of the

02:35

rare sci-fi that had that was grounded

02:38

in emotion while many Syfy’s are set in

02:40

a future alternate reality or parallel

02:42

world the events in arrival take place

02:45

in hours he wanted it to feel like it

02:48

could happen any day so it doesn’t exist

02:50

in another universe it exists in our

02:52

universe typically sci-fi softn revolve

02:54

around technology that doesn’t yet exist

02:56

in our time but here apart from the

02:59

aliens unknowable mysteries the only

03:02

available technology and tools our

03:03

current science and linguistics now I

03:06

didn’t want that the humans to use

03:08

technology that didn’t exist I wanted

03:10

them to then to use what is available to

03:13

be you

03:14

talk with idioms you will use a

03:16

whiteboard with a marker most science

03:19

fiction films rely on a fair amount of

03:21

suspended disbelief but there’s very

03:24

little magic going on here the events

03:27

are plausible even if aliens haven’t yet

03:29

made contact they could wouldn’t be so

03:32

so shocked to something like this happen

03:34

like someday we couldn’t be visited

03:35

likewise Louisa sessions going through

03:38

the methodical steps of teaching

03:40

language to the aliens

03:41

helps the movies realistic outlay as a

03:44

thought experiment part of challenging

03:46

our sci-fi preconceptions means not

03:48

giving us the obvious threatening aliens

03:50

we expect instead arrivals

03:53

extraterrestrials feel organic a

03:55

dreamlike surrealist mashup of

03:57

recognizable animals from our natural

03:59

world I wanted them to have a huge

04:01

strong presence like a whale or maybe

04:04

you can have that feeling with elephants

04:05

too strong instinctive presence and then

04:09

the deep individuals the spaceship

04:11

alludes to a symbolic space presenting

04:14

enlightening ideas and thoughts when we

04:16

ultimately step into the spaceship which

04:18

is ultimately a temple is a place where

04:20

a certain level of truthfulness is

04:22

revealed we don’t feel frightened to be

04:24

in the shit we actually feel enlightened

04:25

to be in the shit

04:26

the spaceship also alludes to the

04:28

relationship with life and birth the

04:30

long tube-like shape of the entrance to

04:32

the ship’s internal chamber mirrors the

04:34

shape of the birth canal it suggests

04:36

that in parallel with the aliens

04:37

emergence there’s an awakening new

04:39

growth and understanding of the universe

04:41

and life beyond that of Earth somewhat

04:43

unusual for a sci-fi the film flips the

04:46

obvious old-fashioned visual

04:47

connotations of dark is bad and light is

04:50

good here darkness doesn’t need to be

04:52

feared it’s just the unknown what’s yet

04:55

to be discovered

04:56

the imagery reflects the theme that the

04:58

unfamiliar doesn’t have to be

05:00

unwelcoming there’s a visual trajectory

05:02

about starting in a dark place which is

05:04

sort of the unknown and ending in a

05:06

place that’s a little bit more elevated

05:08

enlightening oneself and coming to

05:09

realization of where we are as human

05:11

beings ultimately most sci-fi movies

05:13

emphasize feelings of isolation

05:15

fearfulness and caution for dark futures

05:18

that could result from misguided human

05:20

intelligence and hubris but arrival

05:22

leaves us with a warm

05:23

optimistic message while most national

05:26

governments and militaries immediately

05:27

assumed aliens are here to attack

05:29

probably because they’ve seen way too

05:31

many conventional sci-fi about alien

05:33

attacks arrival ways up other reasons

05:35

that we might be visited by aliens and

05:37

suggests that their arrival could be a

05:39

gift by doing sci-fi differently the

05:42

film’s message of hope has a better

05:44

chance of being heard – moreover by

05:47

pairing the alien contact story with

05:48

Louise’s relationship with her daughter

05:50

arrival conveys that real communication

05:53

means loving one another despite the

05:55

risks one of the biggest key messages

05:58

that I found in the story that I wanted

06:00

to try and impart in the film is the

06:03

need for communication we need for

06:05

clarity arrival combines a personal

06:08

intimate story with larger universal

06:10

themes about the need for human

06:12

communication and connection

06:20

you

