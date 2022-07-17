Athletic Support: “Firework Burn Causes Hitch in Giddy Up”

Dear Athletic Support: My son got burned real bad in a firework accident a week or so ago. It got most of his right hand pretty good. Blisters all over his fingertips and knuckles. Big raw patches on his palms. His football team just started back after their dead weeks over the summer. He went to his coach and showed him the burns. Coach told him he needed to sit out until he was all healed up. My son doesn’t listen very good. He’s been sitting out at practice, but as soon as he gets home, he’s out in the garage lifting weights and flipping tires. When he comes in, his hand’s busted up again. I’m starting to think he’s going to have to miss this whole football season because he won’t give those burns time to heal right. I’d hate to see that happen. Matter of fact, I’d rather him just go on and play with the blisters and scabs than have to miss his whole senior season. Is that crazy? I know my boy feels the same way too, but I’ve tried not to say anything like that to him. He still thinks I’m real tore up about it, and I am, but I just want to see him play. Any advice you can give is greatly appreciated. — Firecracker

Dear Firecracker: Many of the questions I get for this column tend to hit on the same topics and themes. Your inquiry, however, is in a league of its own.

First, let me make it clear that I am not a doctor. So I can’t give medical advice. If you haven’t taken your son to see a doctor, that should be your next step.

Regarding football, I think the coach is right.

Your son must give his hand time to properly heal. A burn is different from an ankle sprain or tweaked wrist. There’s blood involved. Maybe your son can play through the pain, but if he’s bleeding profusely during a game, the referees will send him to the sideline.

I’m not sure the exact rule, but I know that wounds must be controlled before a player can return to the field. That sort of back and forth is not what you or your son want for his senior season.

As painful as it may be to make him really sit it out over the summer, having a completely healed hand come fall will be well worth the wait.

Eli Cranor is a former professional quarterback and coach turned award-winning author. His debut novel, Don’t Know Tough, is available wherever books are sold. Send in questions for “Athletic Support” by using the “Contact” page at elicranor.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Stock Photo ID: 702633472