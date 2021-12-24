By Baker Tilly Media

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) appoints Shane Lloyd as head of diversity, inclusion and belonging, reporting to CEO Alan Whitman. He is the first executive in this dedicated role for Baker Tilly where its diversity, inclusion and belonging strategy is embedded into all aspects of its business.

“Diversity and inclusion work means taking a methodical look at systems, and it also means going off script, valuing calculated disruption and taking risks. Baker Tilly embraces all of that.”

Lloyd was first introduced to Baker Tilly as a lead consultant at Cook Ross, an organizational development firm hired by Baker Tilly to assess its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy and plan.

“Shane has tremendous ability to lead with both intellect and empathy, while setting the bar high for how we can keep getting better as an organization,” said Baker Tilly CEO Alan Whitman. “Personally, I felt challenged and inspired by the perspectives he brought.”

Following Cook Ross, Lloyd joined Amazon to advance their DEI efforts first within its Worldwide Consumer organization as the inclusion and engagement lead, and then as the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion learning leader. He has experience working in higher education at Brown and Yale Universities and in public health.

“I was drawn to Baker Tilly’s commitment to building the competencies and skills necessary to drive meaningful change,” Lloyd said. “Diversity and inclusion work means taking a methodical look at systems, and it also means going off script, valuing calculated disruption and taking risks. Baker Tilly embraces all of that.”

Lloyd holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral neuroscience from Northeastern University and a master’s degree in public health from Brown University. Lloyd serves as the vice chair for the Maryland Montgomery County Racial Equity and Social Justice Advisory Committee and holds advisory roles in several non-profit organizations.

