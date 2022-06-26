Beyond Old School Masculinity

Rick wants his wife to “know her place” and stop nagging him all the time.

He believes inherently by being a man that he has a right to peace and quiet. He is the old-school masculine guy.

Tom, on the other hand, tries to not upset his wife hoping that she’ll love him back.

He believes if he upsets her then he is a bad man. He’s the new age doormat also known as the “nice guy.”

Which guy do you tend towards – the macho jerk or the nice guy?

I was definitely more like Tom. I spent years trying to not upset my wife.

My behaviors were like Tom’s. Walking on eggshells, trying to make my wife happy, doing everything to avoid conflict.

Rick did the opposite. He caused conflict. He treated his wife like a nuisance who needed to just chill out.

While a lot of guys take solace in not being a macho jerk, they often swing to the opposite polarity of the nice guy.

They take solace in being a good guy but they don’t get the relationship they want.

Consider this statement. You may have to re-read it several times before you truly get it.

You won’t heal the patriarchy by tolerating abuse.

What if there was a third way between the macho jerk and the nice guy?

In between the old school guy and the nice guy is a guy who understands that both guys – the jerk and the whimp – have something valuable to offer him.

The jerk is great at advocating for himself but of course, he needs some refinements.

The nice guy also has a lot to offer – love, care, kindness. But he needs to act in a way that he doesn’t get walked on so much.

In between the macho jerk and the nice guy is a powerful man who is kind and loving AND he commands respect and dignity. Learn how to be that guy in the video below.

Do you struggle to get your needs met with your partner?

Do you feel like you have to suppress what you want for what she wants?

Let’s face it. The nice guy and the macho jerk are both unfulfilling ways of being a man.

And unfortunately, both models of masculinity cause more problems in your relationship than solving them.

Learn a third model of masculinity.

Go directly after what you want with your partner – be it sex, trust, less bullying, or more harmony – and do it in a way that you’re much more likely to get it.

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

Shutterstock image