Biden Begins To Redefine Capitalism

The July 9 executive order signed by Joe Biden on “Promoting Competition in the American Economy”, is the biggest initiative taken so far towards the much-needed redefinition of Milton Friedman’s and the Chicago School’s capitalism. It shows that his administration’s moves to appoint antitrust academics and scholars such as Tim Wu, Lina Khan and others reflected a real interest in undoing the damage caused by applying Robert Bork’s ideas and the Chicago School’s neoliberalism, which Joe Biden specifically referred to in his speech introducing the executive order.

Much like Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1938 address emphasizing the importance of small business and the rights of workers and consumers, Biden spoke of the need to confront Big Tech, Big Pharma and Big Ag. He even quoted the United States’ only three-term president verbatim to refer to an economic bill of rights, with the goal of guaranteeing the “right of every businessman, large and small, to trade in an atmosphere free from unfair competition and monopoly dominance at home or abroad.”

But far more important was Biden’s explicit criticism of the Chicago School:

Forty years ago, we chose the wrong path, in my view, following the misguided philosophy of people like Robert Bork, and pulled back on enforcing laws to promote competition. We’re now 40 years into the experiment of letting giant corporations accumulate more and more power. And where- — what have we gotten from it? Less growth, weakened investment, fewer small businesses. Too many Americans who feel left behind. Too many people who are poorer than their parents. I believe the experiment failed.

What have those decades of unregulated capitalism produced? Quite simply, a less competitive America, one dominated by huge corporate conglomerates that operate in the margins, pay no meaningful taxes and lobby politicians of all stripes to do their bidding. The executive order signed on July 9 not only refers to big tech, but to all companies capable, due to their size and power, of distorting competition and markets, whether that’s in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, transportation, communications, or even financial sectors.

This is an ambitious and vital initiative that could mark a turning point in the US economy: the president has ordered the entire administration to pursue everything that suggests abuse of power and market distortion, from reinstating net neutrality, whose elimination reduced investment in infrastructure and higher prices, to the rigorous control of non-competition clauses that have blocked people’s careers, or the reinstatement of the right to repair our own devices. Biden’s fundamental thesis is clear: “without competition, capitalism is exploitation.” Therefore, it is essential to control all those factors that prevent adequate competition, everything that makes it possible for corporate giants to abuse their power for decades. The federal government will make reducing unfair and monopolistic business practices a top priority from now on. Antitrust experts agree that it sends a clear signal to big business: times are changing.

Ending the legacy of the Chicago School was essential to redefine the US economy and end decades of abuse in a country that has been dominated for too long by big business. The executive order signed on July 9 is a good start to put an end to all that and to create a business climate that rewards initiative and markets that truly enable it. Now, logically, it has to be put into practice: from appointing a new commissioner at the FCC to be able to reinstate net neutrality, to fighting resistance created over decades, inside and outside the administration.

At the same time, Joe Biden’s initiatives not only coincide with a European Union that has been waging the same crusade to bring large corporations under control for years, but also with similar proposals in the world’s leading capitalist economy, China, which are already causing major problems for its large companies. Movements such as those in China or the United States, although obviously different, nevertheless make the redefinition of capitalism a global trend, and clear proof that if we really want to confront today’s problems, we have to abandon the system that caused them.

