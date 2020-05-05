Dr. Vibe asks two prominent Black American male educators about the future of Black boys who are not in school due to Covid19

Dr. Vibe hosted the conversation Black Males Need To Be Back In School … How Do We Build Consistency While They Are Not? with Dr. Marvin Thompson and Dr. Paul Miller.

During the conversation, they talked about:

– Some of the conditions that some young Black men live under

– How Covid-19 has amplified the achievement gap many Black boys are part of

– What can Black fathers do to help their children when it comes to education

– Lack of access to the education system for young Black men and their parents

– Lack of empathy from school districts and educators

– Having real conversations about and to some Black parents

– Recognizing that parents are the first teachers

– Some of the best practices to remedy this situation

