We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Black Males Need To Be Back in School… How Do We Build Consistency While They Are Not?

Black Males Need To Be Back in School… How Do We Build Consistency While They Are Not?

Due to Covid19, black boys are not in school. How is this situation impacting their future?

Dr. Vibe asks two prominent Black American male educators about the future of Black boys who are not in school due to Covid19

Dr. Vibe hosted the conversation Black Males Need To Be Back In School … How Do We Build Consistency While They Are Not? with Dr. Marvin Thompson and Dr. Paul Miller.

During the conversation, they talked about:

– Some of the conditions that some young Black men live under
– How Covid-19 has amplified the achievement gap many Black boys are part of
– What can Black fathers do to help their children when it comes to education
– Lack of access to the education system for young Black men and their parents
– Lack of empathy from school districts and educators
– Having real conversations about and to some Black parents
– Recognizing that parents are the first teachers
– Some of the best practices to remedy this situation

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

