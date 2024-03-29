Can I Buy a Train Ticket at the Geneva Airport? Train Guide

Can I buy a train ticket at the Geneva Airport? If you’ve booked a flight to Geneva, congratulations! You’re in for a treat because it’s a wonderful place to visit. I went there two summers ago before stopping into Italy, and it is a fantastic place to spend a few days!

Like you, before I left for my trip, I tried to Google a bunch of information about the train stations, how to purchase, etc. and it was hard to find the information I needed in one centralized place. That’s why I created this guide.

Everything you could possibly want to know about trains at the Geneva Airport, from whether there’s a station to how much tickets cost, can be found in this post. I update the information regularly to make sure you’ve got the most updated information.

Does Geneva Airport Have a Train Station?

Yes, the airport in Geneva does have a train station. It’s an underground station that’s located 250 meters away from the airport. It’s at the end of the Lausanne-Geneva line of the train on the Swiss Federal Railway. You can get from the train station to the airport and vice versa via a covered walkway, so it’s next to impossible to get lost.

If you need any help, there are lots of attendants available to assist you with any part of the purchasing process or to help you navigate around, find your way, etc. if you can’t make heads or tails of the line maps.

Can I Buy a Train Ticket at the Geneva Airport?

Yes! You don’t have to pre-buy your train ticket before you land in Geneva. You can get your ticket at the Geneva Airport station once you get out of the airport. The most popular kind of ticket is a ticket into Geneva itself, but you can also purchase tickets for other legs of your journey and even to other European countries.

In the evenings, there may not be staff at the booths, but there will be machines. Attendants are available from 7:30am to 8:15pm. The machines do have an English language option, so don’t worry! This helpful video can guide you through the actual step-by-step of using the machine if you aren’t very tech-savvy. Should I book train tickets before I arrive in Switzerland?

Should I Book Train Tickets Before I Arrive in Switzerland?

You definitely don’t need to and if you’re taking the train from the Geneva airport into the city of Geneva, I wouldn’t. If your flight is late, you have to go through customs and there’s any problems, etc. then you’ve wasted your money.

But, that being said, if it would make you feel more at ease, then yes, I recommend doing it. When I visit a new destination in Europe for the first time, I’ll usually book my first leg or two in advance, especially if I don’t speak the language, that way I know at least I don’t have to worry about communicating with the attendant, I can just look for my platform and it takes one bit of stress off my plate.

How Much Is the Train From Geneva Airport to City Center?

The cost of the train is CHF 3.00, which is about $3.50 USD or 3.18 Euro.

If I Have a Lot of Luggage Should I Get a First Class Train Ticket in Geneva?

You might be wondering can I buy a ticket from the Geneva Airport in first class? You can and if you have a lot of luggage and you can spring for the more expensive ticket, I definitely would. There are fewer passengers and more space, both of which are wins if you’re coming from a long flight and you want a chance to rest. You’ll feel more comfortable and you won’t be fighting with a bunch of other people for space.

First class train service in Europe is something I recommend in general if you can afford to spend on it.

Which App Is Easier for Buying Tickets Sbb Mobile or Trainline?

If you want to purchase your tickets on a mobile app instead of at a kiosk or with a station attendant, then I highly recommend the SBB Mobile app over trainline. I find it to be easier to use and it works more reliably.

Getting to Geneva Airport (GVA) by Train

The best way to get to the Geneva Airport by train is to go to the Geneva-Cornavin station. There are up to 7 trains at a time making the trip during peak hours and the trip itself only takes 7 minutes. It’s a very quick and easy trip.

Are There Free Tickets to and From the Geneva Airport?

No, unfortunately, the program that offered free tickets to and from the Geneva airport was discontinued in 2022.

