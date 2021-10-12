Can My Relationship Last? Figuring Out What You Want

It can happen to anyone; you are in a relationship, and you are wondering if it will last. While there is no surefire way to know for certain if your relationship will last when it is just beginning, there are a few indicators that may give you some insight on if you can make it work with your significant other. Keep reading for information on determining whether or not your relationship will work, as well as being honest about what you want.

Reasons You May Be Able to Make it Work

Here’s a look at a few reasons you may be able to make your relationship work if this is what you ultimately want.

You care about the longevity of the relationship. If you are hopeful about how long the relationship will last or has lasted, this is a good indication that you want to make it work. You should always be honest regarding what you want out of all of your relationships and talk to your mate about these things. Keeping an open dialogue about what you expect from each other can go a long way and help you decide when to take the next steps, such as marriage, or going your separate ways.

You are able to make compromises. When two people are in a relationship and are able to make compromises with each other regularly, this may mean that they will be able to continue to do so. It isn't just a one-sided relationship where one person has to get their way, which could mean that it will last.

Fights are something that are over and done with quickly. Another thing to consider is if you are able to work through fights quickly. If you and your mate fight from time to time but are usually able to work through it and go on about your business, this is a good indication that there is little that will come between the two of you. In other words, you might be able to work through issues, both big and small moving forward.

You are able to do things together and separately. Something else that may be considered a good indicator that a relationship will last is when both parties are able to spend time with each other, but also are able to spend time apart. Even couples that enjoy spending time together may want to do things on their own from time to time. For example, if your partner is a vegetarian but you love hamburgers, you may spend your alone time eating your favorite meal, so it can be a special experience for you.

You have been to therapy or are considering it. Couples that are willing to go to counseling together may be more likely to last than others. If you take advantage of counseling with your mate, this probably means that you will always be willing to work through your problems anyway that you can. You can look into meeting with a counselor in your area or find more information at MyTherapist that can further your search.

You are hopeful about the future. When you are hopeful about the future of your relationship, this could mean that you are in it for the long haul. If your partner feels the same way, you may be able to weather the storm together and overcome any obstacles that might pop up. This can also let you know that both parties are on the same page about how they view the relationship, which can be a positive thing.

You come from a loving family. Research indicates that people that grow up in loving households where they had parents that loved and cared for them are more likely to have healthy relationships, which may be long-lasting, depending on the circumstances. If you come from a loving family and your mate did as well, this may be good news. Keep in mind that if your family life wasn't ideal, this doesn't mean that you can't make a relationship work, however.

Overview

When you want to determine if your relationship will be strong for years to come, there is no way to know for sure. However, when you consider the things on this list and you continue to work well as a team, these are good indications that you may have a relationship you can count on for years to come. Keep an open mind and continue working on both yourself and your relationship.

You can work with a therapist to do these things both together or separately, depending on what will address your needs better. Besides that, you may want to take it day by day, and see where the relationship ends up. Some of the fun of your love may be going through the journey together.

Photo credit: iStock