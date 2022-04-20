Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Can You Really Change Your Partner By Changing Yourself?

Can You Really Change Your Partner By Changing Yourself?

The Growth Marriage podcast with Nate Bagley

by Leave a Comment

Can you really change your partner by changing yourself?

Yes… and no.

Today we’re going to talk about the biggest mistake you can make when trying to change your marriage by changing yourself.

 

 

Here at the Growth Marriage podcast, we believe every couple can have amazing communication, deep connection, and passionate, knock-your-socks-off love. Back in 2012 I quit my fancy corporate job, sold everything I owned, and started traveling the United States with the goal of uncovering the secrets to truly epic love. I’ve been trained by the world’s top experts, researchers, and authors – and I’ve interviewed the most incredible couples on the planet. And now my only focus is sharing the secrets of what makes amazing love possible with you. Each week I’ll give you the tools you need take your marriage to the next level… but only if you’re willing take action. You’ll see that legendary love happens by choice, not by chance.

 

Nate started his journey to unlocking the secrets of epic relationships back in 2012 when he and his friend Melissa went on a cross-country road trip with the goal of interviewing America’s most in-love couples.

Since then, he’s given a TEDx talk, his podcast has been downloaded over 1 million times. He’s built and sold a date-in-a-box subscription business. And he’s worked with some of the top names in the relationship industry.

Nate’s believes Roommate Syndrome is a feature of long-term romantic relationships, not a bug. It’s there to teach you how to outgrow your problems and limitations. And as you change and evolve, your partner will be forced to change and evolve with you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

 

Previously Published on growthmarriage.com

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Shutterstock image

About Nate Bagley

Nate Bagley's goal is to help rid the world of mediocre love. He's the founder of Unbox Love - a date-in-a-box subscription service, and the creator of The Loveumentary, a project capturing the most compelling love stories in America. Each week, you can find stories from couples around the country, along with interviews from experts in the field of love and relationships. Follow along at Loveumentary.com as Nate travels across the country to capture the story of true love across the country.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x