Coincidences – Spiritual Connection or Statistical Probability…or Both?

Coincidence means only a connection that’s not seen. Roots meet underground.

~Charlotte Armstrong

What are your thoughts on coincidences?

Here is one I recently experienced:

I wrote an article one morning, for 10-4 magazine (the Calgary Police Association) about my reflections on the upcoming 20th anniversary of my husband John’s death. I used a previous article as the base, then tweaked it accordingly…I felt the piece needed a quote at the top.

And so, in search of a suitable quote, I googled something along the lines of: “quotes about losing someone we love.”

This was one of the first quotes that popped up:

We all die. The goal isn’t to live forever. The goal is to create something that will.

— Chuck Palahniuk

Perfect. It just felt right for this particular article. Who Chuck Palahniuk was, I had no idea. But I didn’t bother looking him up.

I found a way to make the quote work with the article and tied it all together at the end. I then e-mailed the finished piece to the publisher and moved on with my workday.

A task or two later, I wrote the first draft (in a word doc) of what would become my blog entitled, “Lessons from ‘Fight Club’ for the Struggling Small Business Owner.”

I made some preliminary notes, then did a quick check on YouTube to see if I could find the film clip of the scene with Edward Norton fighting himself. I did.

And then right beside that, I saw another YouTube video entitled “Why I Wrote Fight Club.” For some reason (I rarely do this because I am extremely focused when writing), I clicked on that second YouTube video…and just about fell off my chair.

Guess who wrote the “Fight Club” book (which the film was based on)?

Chuck Palahniuk.

In terms of coincidences, this was a doozie. At first, I figured it must be Google tracking at work. But then I thought further: I found the quote by Chuck first (but had no idea who he was). Then I wrote the “Fight Club” blog. Then I googled the “Fight Club” movie and found out Chuck wrote the book.

In other words, it was a good old-fashioned coincidence.

But what does one DO with the observation of a coincidence?

Well, if you are me (a creative sort who spends vast amounts of time inside my imagination), you write entire books, plays and screenplays about them and their possible meaning.

But if you are a highly rational person, you explain—mathematically—the statistical probability of a coincidence occurring.

Ever heard of Littlewood’s law? It was coined by Cambridge University Professor John Littlewood.

According to Wikipedia, “Littlewood’s law states that a person can expect to experience events with odds of one in a million (defined by the law as a “miracle”) at the rate of about one per month. Littlewood defines a miracle as an exceptional event of special significance occurring at a frequency of one in a million.”

In other words, we can expect a mathematical miracle—an uncanny coincidence—once a month.

How cool is that?!

There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.

—Albert Einstein

What about you?

Do you think coincidences come down to straight statistical probabilities? Or do you think they may have some sort of higher meaning, of the spiritual sort?

Or…do you think there is a bit of both going on? Yes, coincidences can be mathematically explained—and expected—but that doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t also a higher meaning hidden beneath the surface.

I probably fit best in the third camp: I agree that coincidences can be mathematically explained. But I find that, in and of itself, a bit of a miracle. As such, when an odd coincidence does occur, I choose to pay attention. And more often than not, when I stop and think about it, I will find a higher meaning…even if that means creating one that makes sense to me.

As such, this is what I am choosing to take from my recent Chuck coincidence:

I think that was a signpost of sorts…a little nod from the Universe, if you will, to let me know I AM heading in the right direction with my work and life. For when I honour the commitments I make to myself in a day—and do the tasks I promised myself I would do—then I know I am on my path of creating a meaningful life of passion, purpose and joy.

Oh…and I think I better read “Fight Club” too!

—

Previously Published on Pink Gazelle

—

