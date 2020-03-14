Coronavirus in our Communities: Ethical Dilemmas and Solutions with Empathy

Two weeks ago, while having a beer with a friend, I was talking about the Coronavirus and my concerns. I was told that I was “overthinking” and that everything was being “overblown”. Essentially, I felt like this friend was calling me crazy. Sometimes, you don’t want to be right about some things.

I am an admitted empath; I feel things very deeply to the point where it affects my actions, decisions, and relationships. Yes, I sometimes have to withdraw when I have been “on” too long and when it’s too “peopley” out there. I deal with crowds at sporting events and concerts, but I don’t like crowds. I am highly sensitive when surrounded by other people’s emotions and vibrational energy. There was something not right in what I was feeling. It didn’t feel fake.

I believe in science, and what science cant explain delineates my belief in a higher intellectual power, Supreme energy rationalized to most of us as God. Science has issued reports this year that says if we DONT reverse global warming the planet will die, and us with it. Fish dying, polar caps melting, Bees, floods, earthquakes, our habits and treatment of the planet almost make mankind a parasite. Science is right. Yes, you can deny it, it doesn’t take away from the facts, from reality.

Factually, the United States was not ready for Coronavirus. You can’t lie and manipulate that by saying “fake news.” In fact, the news and their collective nosiness (except for FoxNews) are probably keeping us alive and informed due to their constant search for the truth, and for the date. The numbers matter; COVID-19 is officially a Pandemic. Words matter and, unfortunately, when a member of our government says, “Don’t worry, it’s all going to disappear in the warm weather,” you can’t wish some things away or say the opposite of reality (gaslighting) when the truth is glaring.

It’s here, it’s killing, the governments are useless and the numbers are not real. The numbers we need, require truth-telling. Testing isn’t going well in the United States or Canada because IF it were? We would get daily updates on # of people infected, # of people tested, #number or deaths….the only numbers I even remotely trust is from the WHO. Frankly, I don’t trust the CDC because unfortunately, they will do what they are told to do (except for Dr. Anthony Fauci ).

Capacity is an issue. The U.S. and Canada do not have enough respiratory units, machines, ICU’s are already full of Coronavirus patients and flu patients. We will run out of space. Our hospitals are incapable of meeting the demands of the sick, our doctors don’t have access to tests. The tsunami of the sick is coming because the United States and Canada have moved too slow. Estimates show that this mild pandemic will require 64,000 Ventilators (that’s all we have in the United States). 200,000 ICU beds will be needed (there are only 100,000) in the United States.

It’s up to the people. Our governments have failed us. We will save ourselves at the ballot box and this time? We will really drain the swap…not gaslight the swamp and then give the alligators amnesty. We need to come together as we did after 9/11, but it will take ALL of us this time. What do we do? We do what government cant do:

1. Don’t hoard, be it sanitizer, toilet paper, milk, eggs or Clorox wipes. Hoarding is selfish, greedy and shows no love for your fellow man. Think of others when you buy out the milk, a mother with children who needs that for her family; and STOP buying face masks….it doesn’t work.

2. Help other people. We all have loved ones and friends who are older. Do they need anything? Can you help them? Can you pick up groceries while they are shut in? Don’t assume this is all about you, it’s about you and your community, help others, reach out…call or text;

3. Keep yourself healthy – wash your hands, don’t touch your face, eat right, drink plenty of water. Develop inside the home habits and outside habits, for example, use regular old bar soap in the house and hand sanitizer outside of the home. Keep in mind good hygiene isn’t just for you, it’s for those who you interact with. Your good hygiene keeps all of us safe.

4. Keep your home clutter-free and clean. You just can’t clean enough. Wipe down everything and get the whole family involved.

5. Educate your kids and teens to protect the older or those at risk with health conditions that can kill them. Kids and teens can get Coronavirus but their immune systems are stronger than those of us with heart conditions, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer. 64,000,000 Americans are susceptible so har, because of these ailments.

6. Learn and use technology. Install Skype, WhatsApp and use Facebook Messenger. Friends in Japan kept me up to date on their mental health and physical well being when these tools. Don’t assume that because YOU know how to work these things that others do. Call the elderly and infirmed and make sure that they know how to use these tools.

7. Stay calm, get the facts. Check these official sites for the latest, most trustworthy news: World Health Organization; Centers for Disease Control

8. Listen to the experts, not political hacks who spend so much time praising a demigod and his “quick and decisive actions” instead of just giving us the facts, we deserve better than that.

9. Follow the science, The science hasn’t lied yet. It doesn’t have all the answers, but they don’t lie.

10. Support “real news”. Perfect news doesn’t exist. But hardcore investigative journalism exists. It manifests itself in the guise of CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post and so many other news outlets that are keeping us informed and are not lying to us…they are just telling us what they know and the facts as they find them. Remember our journalists are the last line of defense between government and oppression.

Fact: President Obama set up anti-pandemic programs in 47 vulnerable countries, as a way to protect against something just like Coronavirus breaking out across the world. Experts begged Trump to keep them open. However, in 2018 Trump pushed for Congress to cut funding for the disease security programs Obama previously put in place. Not only did Trump drop a proposal to eliminate Ebola funding, but there was also a $15 billion reduction in “national health spending and cutting the global disease-fighting operational budgets of the CDC, NSC, DHS, and HHS,” according to the report.

Let’s get the government to do its job. Hold all of our elected officials accountable. They work for us, they can be fired. Cancel the liars and the incompetent gaslighters that seem to be the norm and in this case. This incompetence will lead to many deaths because its easier to defund programs that were put in place by your predecessor that was built to address this very pandemic instead of rationalizing why it should exist. And we are paying the price for this in lives.

You never, ever want to get a call like I did today:

So I have spoken to my Dr. and I can’t get a test because of demand. I am now in isolation for 14 days from the start of symptoms which was last Tuesday. I am to monitor symptoms and update the Dr’s office. If it gets worse … especially heavy chest or difficulty breathing then I am supposed to go to the Hospital. I don’t find this very helpful. The Dr is going to mail me a throat swab and a requisition for strep.

It’s real, respect what’s happening. Show respect and love, love, love your neighbor — at a safe distance. We all need to step up. Apparently, the current government is incapable of doing so. While some of our elected officials and sociopaths are attacking Chinese people and voicing xenophobic responses, ”China Is Now Sending Doctors, Masks and Hazmat Suits to Help Italy With Its Coronavirus OutbreakThe Chinese deployment reflects the shifting frontlines of the global COVID-19 epidemic, as new infections plateau in China, they’re soaring in Europe.”

Last time checked the U.S. lead on the frontline of these types of events showing the rest of the world how civilization and a free democracy responds to events that endanger human lives. What we reflect now is closed off, isolated, alone, and inept. We voted for this. Let’s fix the mess. For the love of mankind and for our children.

