W.H.O. Declares Coronavirus ‘Pandemic’ as UK Sees Highest Daily Rise in Cases

This is now officially a pandemic, the World Health Organisation confirmed today – although they declared it was not too late for countries to act, saying they were ringing the alarm bell “loud and clear”. 196 people have died in Italy in one day – while the total deaths in the UK is now eight. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe) The Chancellor has promised the NHS ‘whatever resources it needs’ to cope – along with other measures to support affected industries and those in financial hardship.

