We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Creation of a Love Poem : Ars Poetica

Creation of a Love Poem : Ars Poetica

A small verse on the creation of a verse, on love.

by


Sometimes
when the love inundates
the dimming
throbbing heart
and the beloved is not there
for the eyes to descry
for the ears to hear, words
through fingers get troubled with anticipation
and creep out in search of her,
seeking a remedy
for its lovesickness
and a love verse gets created.

Previously published on Medium.

***

Photo credit: Unsplash

