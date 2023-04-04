Last Nov/Dec I had a miserable four-week bout of bronchitis. It was hard enough to breathe, let alone eat. So, not on purpose, but entirely by default, I inadvertently cut the CRAP:
- Caffeine
- Refined sugar
- Alcohol
- Processed foods (except pasta)
Because I was miserable (and couldn’t enjoy it anyway), the CRAP was easy to forego. And though I didn’t need to lose weight, when I stood on the scale, I discovered that I’d lost 8 pounds.
As it turns out, I don’t miss not having caffeine, refined sugar, alcohol, or processed foods (except pasta), so I’m continuing to cut the CRAP. I feel fantastic!
I wish I were the one who’d coined the phrase “Cut the Crap,” but I’m not. It was established by James Duigan, a wellness warrior extraordinaire. If you’re interested, here’s a LINK where you can learn more about his philosophy.
On purpose or by default, have you removed anything from your lifestyle?
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
Photo credit: Author