Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Daughter Found the Real Little Mermaid!!!

Daughter Found the Real Little Mermaid!!!

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

 

Welcome back! We’ve been waiting to see this movie since September 2022. What do you think?

[Music]

We can’t because it doesn’t come out until May. It’s May when it’s May, we can watch it. Say hi, Dad.

Hey.

We’re on our way. We and Dad are going to a carpet movie, the Red Carpet. Red carpet. It’s called the world premiere, baby. We’re going to the real premiere for my birthday. My daughter and I drove all the way up to LA to see the world premiere of “The Little Mermaid,” and then it happened. Anaya saw Halle Bailey, Princess Ariel, in the flesh.

[Music]

Are you excited? I’m in heaven.

And finally, we made our way inside.

[Music]

Just watched “The Little Mermaid,” me and Anaya, and we had so much fun. It’s such a great movie. Oh man, they hit the nail on the head with that one.

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x