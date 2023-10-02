Daughter Found the Real Little Mermaid!!!

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.
Welcome back! We’ve been waiting to see this movie since September 2022. What do you think?
[Music]
We can’t because it doesn’t come out until May. It’s May when it’s May, we can watch it. Say hi, Dad.
Hey.
We’re on our way. We and Dad are going to a carpet movie, the Red Carpet. Red carpet. It’s called the world premiere, baby. We’re going to the real premiere for my birthday. My daughter and I drove all the way up to LA to see the world premiere of “The Little Mermaid,” and then it happened. Anaya saw Halle Bailey, Princess Ariel, in the flesh.
[Music]
Are you excited? I’m in heaven.
And finally, we made our way inside.
[Music]
Just watched “The Little Mermaid,” me and Anaya, and we had so much fun. It’s such a great movie. Oh man, they hit the nail on the head with that one.
—
***
—
