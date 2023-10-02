Daughter Found the Real Little Mermaid!!!

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Welcome back! We’ve been waiting to see this movie since September 2022. What do you think?

We can’t because it doesn’t come out until May. It’s May when it’s May, we can watch it. Say hi, Dad.

Hey.

We’re on our way. We and Dad are going to a carpet movie, the Red Carpet. Red carpet. It’s called the world premiere, baby. We’re going to the real premiere for my birthday. My daughter and I drove all the way up to LA to see the world premiere of “The Little Mermaid,” and then it happened. Anaya saw Halle Bailey, Princess Ariel, in the flesh.

Are you excited? I’m in heaven.

And finally, we made our way inside.

Just watched “The Little Mermaid,” me and Anaya, and we had so much fun. It’s such a great movie. Oh man, they hit the nail on the head with that one.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

