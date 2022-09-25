Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Demographic Facts for Students: 2022

Demographic Facts for Students: 2022

Despite what people in my generation were told, it’s not true that, “facts are useless in an emergency.”

by

 

Despite what people in my generation were told, it’s not true that, “facts are useless in an emergency.” Knowing basic facts is the key to detecting bullshit, which thrives in conditions of basic ignorance. In this post I suggest you and your students memorize a small number of numbers. Even without completely memorizing them, however, the process of trying to commit them to memory will help establish the orders of magnitude — the sense of scale that is even more important than the specific numbers.

If you like this kind of thing, you might follow my Demographic Fact A Day Twitter account, or visit the Now You Know page on my website, where you get one-shot infographics like this:

Anyway, if you’re in the teaching and/or learning business, you need to get beyond the impulse to judge numbers by whether they support your opinions. To evaluate arguments, and to make your own, you need real knowledge. And that includes demographic knowledge.

Here are some demographic facts to get you through the day without being grossly misled — or misleading others. This isn’t trivia that makes a point, or clicky statistics to shock and surprise you, but just the kind of information you need to make sense of our world. In keeping with the goal of incorporating orders of magnitude, I give credit to students if they are within 20% of the correct number. In the case of the US population — that means a number between anywhere between 266 million and 399 million!).

Feel free to add additional facts in the comments (as per policy, first-time commenters are moderated).

The numbers are rounded to reasonable units for easy memorization. All refer to the US unless otherwise noted. Links to the sources below.

Number Source
World Population 7.9 billion 1
U.S. Population 333 million 1
Children under 18 as share of pop. 22% 2
Adults 65+ as share of pop. 17% 2
Official unemployment rate (July 2022) 3.5% 3
Unemployment rate range, 1970-2018 3.5% – 15% 3
Labor force participation rate, age 16+ 62% 9
Labor force participation rate range, 1970-2017 60% – 67% 9
Non-Hispanic Whites as share of pop. 59% 2
Blacks as share of pop. 14% 2
Hispanics as share of pop. 19% 2
Asians / Pacific Islanders as share of pop. 6% 2
American Indians as share of pop. 1% 2
Immigrants as share of pop 14% 2
Adults age 25+ with BA or higher 33% 2
Median household income $65,000 2
Total poverty rate 11% 8
Child poverty rate 16% 8
Poverty rate age 65+ 9% 8
Most populous country, China 1.4 billion 5
2nd most populous country, India 1.4 billion 5
3rd most populous country, USA (CIA estimate) 337 million 5
4th most populous country, Indonesia 277 million 5
5th most populous country, Pakistan 243 million 5
U.S. male life expectancy at birth 73 6
U.S. female life expectancy at birth 79 6
Life expectancy range across countries 54 – 85 7
World total fertility rate 2.4 10
U.S. total fertility rate 1.6 10
Total fertility rate range across countries 0.8 – 6.7 10

* These are pre-pandemic poverty rates.

Previously Published on familyinequality with Creative Commons License

***

Photo credit: iStock

About Family Inequality

On this site I keep a running account of the connections between families and inequality. The nature of this relationship is one of the central problems of inequality in modern societies.

I developed this blog as I was working on a sociology textbook titled, The Family: Diversity, Inequality and Social Change, published by W. W. Norton. (Complete information about the book is here; the second edition is out now). With the blog I get some immediate gratification to balance long-term projects, and drum up feedback from readers. Now that the book is out, the blog provides more opportunities for engagement with instructors and students using it. A new book of essays that originated here — Enduring Bonds: Inequality, Marriage, Parenting, and Everything Else That Makes Families Great and Terrible — has now been published by University of California Press (order here).

