DMS Furthers DE&I Commitment With Dedicated Leadership Role

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, is taking a significant step toward bringing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) even closer to the forefront of the DMS culture and business. In expanding its commitment to DE&I, DMS proudly announced Jessica Rogers has been named Vice President of DE&I.

DMS CEO Joe Marinucci said, "Every member of our team has a shared accountability toward achieving this goal. DE&I work matters; it has long been a part of the fabric here at DMS and remains at the forefront of everything we do."

DMS is steadfast in its efforts to further establish itself as an agent of change. The new DE&I role filled by Rogers is designed to formally embed, promote and advance DE&I efforts across the DMS workforce, culture, systems and processes, building upon strategies and priorities already set in place. With Rogers at the forefront, DMS will establish additional programs that recognize and nurture a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce.

“At DMS, we remain committed to ensuring greater diversity, equity and inclusion, both internally and externally,” expressed DMS CEO Joe Marinucci. “Every member of our team has a shared accountability toward achieving this goal. DE&I work matters; it has long been a part of the fabric here at DMS and remains at the forefront of everything we do.”

As VP of DE&I, Rogers will develop, review and assess the effectiveness of a wide range of DE&I programs and employee activities. Rogers will also function as a leading voice on matters of DE&I within DMS and the broader performance marketing industry. Leveraging her vast experience and insights, Rogers and DMS will strive to:

Define the DMS DE&I strategy

Heighten diverse employee engagement, talent development and retention

Prioritize psychological safety, creating a safe space and a mantra of becoming “comfortable being uncomfortable”

Consider the impact of DE&I on client, partner and community relationships

“DE&I is a universal responsibility. Every member of DMS and every professional within our larger industry must be intentional and unwavering in their commitment and accountability to achieve real progress in their DE&I efforts,” said Rogers. “Different experiences, perspectives and ideas must not only be encouraged, but celebrated. This is how we continue to grow. I’m excited by the challenge offered by DMS to lead our team in our ongoing commitment to DE&I.”

A tireless advocate for culture and DE&I throughout her career and personal life, Rogers is dedicated to creating opportunities for all. Rogers received her certification in DE&I and consistently spreads her wealth of knowledge as a member of both Blacks in Lead Generation and Women of Martech. Rogers previously served as Chief of Staff and, prior to that, as Vice President of Culture for DMS, where she spearheaded unifying and improving organizational culture across all DMS offices. With Rogers overseeing culture at DMS, the company received multiple distinguished awards, including Inc.’s Best Workplaces and Tampa Bay Times Top 100 Workplaces.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

