We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Do Any of Us Really Know What We Are Doing?

Do Any of Us Really Know What We Are Doing?

Life has no instructions, so we may as well wing it!

by Leave a Comment

 

I was watching a video on Tik Tok with Kristina God , who is a top writer and influencer on Medium . She was talking about writing online and said, “you don’t need to feel confident; you need to be courageous and then improve.” She spoke about how we are never one hundred percent ready. Check it out here.

Her words resonated with me, and they fit into my life coaching lessons. No one knows what they are doing or has it all figured out. Life doesn’t come with instruction, and even if it did, at some point, you have to be fearless and take a leap to accomplish your dreams and live your best life.

What do you want more, to take a chance and feel afraid, and vulnerable, possibly stumble a bit and maybe even fail but at least you can look back and say that you tried and have no regrets?

We can go to a university and educate ourselves to learn our craft, but it is in doing it that we understand the most. We can read self-help books and study how others altered their lives, but no book can do it for us. You are the one who is responsible if you succeed or fail.

There will always be millions of reasons why we shouldn’t make a change, but the only thing that holds us back is fear. Change is frightening and uncomfortable. I know I have been there! You have to dig deep inside yourself to muster up the strength, but once you leap, you realize that you should have made changes sooner.

There will never be the perfect time to do anything. You will never feel absolutely prepared no matter how long you wait, so decide what your goals and dreams are, be courageous and do it!

I’ve mentioned before that:

Change is scary, but what is even more frightening is living a “safe” life full of regrets. So, take a chance, make a change and experience the magic of life!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Victoria Gregg

Victoria Gregg is a writer, nature photographer, dental geek, dog lover, thalassophile, sunset chaser and mom, who has led somewhat of a nomadic life.

She writes about the human journey, parenthood, spirituality and whatever inspires her. She is currently working on writing her first novel as well as writing for various publications.

